When discussing crime prevention and ways to reduce violence in society, the emphasis almost always is on hiring more police officers and locking people up.
Too often, though, there is little discussion about the courts — except, perhaps to complain about judges letting criminals go. Not enough conversation focuses on jails and prisons, either, where presumably the guilty would be placed behind bars.
Yet the justice system needs all its parts functioning to work.
To reduce crime, justice needs to be swift and sure. That means a person is arrested, tried and, if found guilty, sentenced. In that scenario, there are no long delays because the courts are overburdened or a defendant can’t see a lawyer because the Public Defender’s Office is overworked.
The latest example of why our court system isn't working at optimal levels came this week with the release of the National Public Defense Workload Study. The national report — designed create workload standards that fit the real world — was put together by the Rand Corp., the National Center for State Courts, the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on Legal Aid and Indigent Defendants, and lawyer Stephen F. Hanlon.
The previous standards, set in 1973, failed to differentiate among types of felonies, assigning equal weight to a burglary, a sexual assault, and a homicide. The new standards are more specific about how many hours a lawyer needs to do the work to defend a client. A high-severity felony case — a possible sentence of life without parole — might require 286 hours of work, while a sex crime case could need 167 hours.
It's clear public defenders across the nation have more clients than they can ethically represent, including in New Mexico.
In New Mexico, public defenders have been shouting loudly for years that they cannot adequately do their jobs because the system is overburdened. Yet a speedy trial and the right to counsel are among the rights of a defendant under the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution. Meeting those nonnegotiable guarantees can't happen if there aren't enough lawyers. A New Mexico study made 21 months ago by the Law Offices of the Public Defender revealed the need for 602 additional attorneys as well as staff to support them.
And that was to reach the basic level of service clients require under the U.S. Constitution and ethical legal practices.
In reality, 602 lawyers will not be hired tomorrow. Where would they be found, anyway? But the Public Defender's Office in New Mexico did take results of the study to come up with a strategy to reach adequate staffing levels. An ambitious five-year plan would grow the number of workers, aided by hefty budget hikes from $64.2 million in the 2023 fiscal year to $157.4 million by the 2028 fiscal year. Such spending levels would increase the number of lawyers from the current 295 to 596. That's if the governor and the Legislature agreed, obviously, which is far from a sure thing.
The plan goes further, however, by showing what the impact of decriminalizing certain charges could do to reduce the need for lawyers, not to mention avoiding massive budget increases. Decriminalizing nonviolent, victimless misdemeanor charges would reduce caseloads by about 30% and result in 15% fewer attorneys needed over five years.
The idea is to increase the supply of public defenders while reducing the demand for their services.
As New Mexico's Chief Public Defender Bennett J. Baur points out, the entire public safety system needs to change. Doing that means looking outside the crime and punishment framework to deal with such issues as mental health and drug addiction.
The furor over Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's use of a public health order to discourage both concealed and open carrying of guns in Bernalillo County shows the frustration residents have with crime and gun violence and the limits public officials have in responding. Ensuring the proper punishment for crimes against society, though, should be something all sides of the gun debate can support.
However, punishment that fits the crime won't happen without a functioning criminal justice system. This report on the shortage of public defenders in New Mexico and the nation shows that goal remains distant.