Perhaps the most frequent question in New Mexico — and the perfect one for the season — is the oft-repeated, “red or green?”
It’s asked so individuals can state whether they would prefer red or green chile on their lunch enchiladas or dinner burritos. Often, the answer is, “both,” or “Christmas.”
Now, fans of chile have even more reasons to celebrate their favorites. Regular consumption of chile peppers is being linked to a lower risk from cardiovascular disease, according to scientists.
As with so many health studies, there are plenty of caveats — for New Mexicans, the first might be that researchers weren’t studying our sort of chile and our diets.
Instead, researchers were examining the habits of more than 20,000 Italians from 2005-2010, looking at their estimated intake of chile peppers.
The idea for the research came from the realization there was a dearth of research on chile peppers and the Mediterranean Diet. That diet, you might recall, is considered one of the better eating plans for heart health in the world, with plenty of good oils, fish, nuts, fruits, grains, beans and vegetables. And chile peppers.
And so, a study was designed to fill in the gap. Their research was published earlier this month in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology. For those of us in New Mexico, it contains good news about the health benefits of eating chile. As if we needed any more reasons.
The European researchers found that eating chile peppers at least four times a week was linked with a 23 percent lower risk of dying of any cause as compared to those who rarely or never ate chiles. Study participants who ate chiles frequently also had a 34 percent lower chance of dying of cardiovascular disease.
Earlier studies had focused on potential health benefits of capsaicin, the active component of chile peppers that makes them spicy. As with much research on nutrition and the health benefits of food, more study is needed to determine just what the role of capsaicin is and why it seems to work.
As for those of us in New Mexico, we will keep eating our chile. We like the taste, the color, the vitamin A and C. And now we can be comforted that it also seems to be good for our hearts.
Of course, chile pepper eaters in Italy already are consuming a healthy diet — those of us in New Mexico who enjoy chile spooned over cheese-laden enchiladas could do ourselves a favor and take it light on the cheese. Like the southern Italians who participated in this study, New Mexicans once ate a traditional diet lighter on meat and dairy and heavier on beans, vegetables, grains and, of course, chile.
Adding chile to a bad diet won’t cure what ails us, in other words. Still, eating chile — red, green or Christmas — as part of a healthier diet, makes sense.
