The Senate Judiciary Committee in the New Mexico Legislature could be known after this session as the place where many good bills went to die, or at least to wait and wait for a hearing.
On Wednesday, environmentalists and others even held a news conference to complain that Judiciary Chairman Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, was holding up important legislation, with more than 150 bills in line for a hearing.
They were furious that critical bills impacting public health and the environment might never receive a vote. Considering that the session ends Saturday, time is running out.
Without a vote in committee, those bills can’t reach the floor for a Senate vote. They are essentially dead, without any senator having to take what could be a politically difficult vote for or against controversial proposals. That’s no way to run a committee.
Legislation to legalize adult recreational cannabis use was among the most visible proposals that had been waiting in the Judiciary Committee.
A priority of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s, legalization always was going to be difficult, even considering its broad support among New Mexico voters. Agreeing on how the industry will be regulated, how to tax cannabis, how many plants or licenses should be allowed, and how to redress damage from the war on drugs is complicated.
Forging a compromise among a number of proposals delayed getting a cannabis bill before the Judiciary Committee, with Cervantes adamant that he wanted the substitute for House Bill 12 ready before he would schedule the hearing. All of that was being worked out Wednesday, and there’s still time for the legalization proposal to hit the Senate floor and, if passed, return to the House for concurrence. Barely.
Receiving less publicity, but legislation that needs to be heard, is House Bill 111. It would extend eviction time frames for people who have been unable to pay rent, allowing them the opportunity to access federal rental assistance money. That would help landlords — they need rental income to pay their mortgages — and would keep people in their homes. It’s a solid compromise between renters and landlords. What’s more, federal programs have millions in assistance for renters hurt by the pandemic. New Mexicans should receive their share of those dollars.
Without assistance, the state could face what bill supporters are calling a “tidal wave of evictions” once the public health emergency ends. One of the best ways to prevent homelessness is for people not to lose their homes in the first place — this legislation would do just that. Cervantes and other committee members should be encouraged to hear this bill in a speedy fashion. Move it to the floor, pass it and help our fellow New Mexicans.
No one is in favor of passing sloppy legislation. Scrutinizing the fine print is something our lawmakers need to do. Cervantes deserves credit for being precise and demanding. But part of his job as committee chairman is to make sure legislation is heard in a timely fashion. Don’t let the Judiciary Committee become known as the place where good bills go to die.
