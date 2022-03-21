Congratulations are in order for new Santa Fe Police Department Chief Paul Joye, whose loyalty and ability were rewarded last week when city administrators offered him the top job on a permanent basis.
Of course, permanent does not mean forever, and no one understands that better than the men and women who serve in blue, having lost one of their own, Robert Duran, in a shocking and heart-rending way earlier this month. Joye’s elevation simply means he now is the keeper of the keys to the department’s reputation and execution of its daily work.
It’s a big job, made even bigger by the tragedy of Duran’s death. Such events tend to have far-reaching effects on police departments, which understandably work to never experience that kind of loss again. But there’s a balance: Santa Fe does not want to see the residual fallout felt by Albuquerque nearly 15 years ago when a mentally ill man shot and killed two officers. The department’s apparent overreaction and flurry of fatal officer-involved shootings forever changed the department and put it, to some extent, under the U.S. Department of Justice.
Here’s hoping (and expecting) Joye can run a fair ship, one that delivers strong and equitable community policing in a city that is not immune to the imminent dangers that put officers and citizens on edge.
All that said, it falls to Joye — and the men and women to whom he reports — to lay out a short- and long-term vision for SFPD. Mayor Alan Webber has said he wants the department to be the best in the country, but under Joye’s predecessor, Andrew Padilla, it was never clear how, when or if that could happen. Steps should be taken in that direction, with Webber, City Manager John Blair and Community Health and Safety Director Kyra Ochoa as responsible as the chief to see progress is being made.
Community policing is not merely the province of making sure officers are seen by their community. It’s making sure the department is communicating as well, and on that front SFPD has a long way to go. A lot of that is the vestige of the you’ll-know-what-we-want-you-to-know method of operation favored by Padilla, and the man who had the job before him, Patrick Gallagher.
But engaging the media and the city almost certainly will be critical factors in Joye’s success, for in a world of cellphone video and instant posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, SFPD no longer can be seen as holding information simply because it can. Information — and yes, misinformation — has a way of getting out.
Fortunately, Joye’s time as interim chief probably provided him with a more well-rounded view of how the community sees the department. He likely was heartened by the community’s sincere sympathies over Duran’s loss and may have been stunned by its interest in even the most mundane of call-outs. Such is the role of law enforcement these days — there’s no job too small, too innocuous, for notice.
Joye started his career with Santa Fe police, and city officials deserve credit for recognizing his sacrifice and loyalty. But now, they are in this together — connected in ways they probably never thought possible. They must go forward and innovate a new and better department. Their city needs it and demands it, particularly at a time when all of us understand the stakes are at their highest.
