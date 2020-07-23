Members of Congress have the opportunity to assist local journalism through current tough times using tax credits as a way of helping keep the free press functioning.
The credits are designed to address the different components involved in making journalism solvent — readers, employers and advertisers.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act (H.R. 7640) was filed last week in the House of Representatives. Its initial co-sponsors are U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.
Through a system of tax credits, the legislation would help support subscriptions, salaries and advertising at the local level. It could be part of a larger stimulus package to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic or it could be passed by itself. Either way, passage of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act is desirable — with as much support as possible, both in Congress and from voters, so it is signed into law.
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján agreed to sign on as a co-sponsor this week, the first member of the New Mexico congressional delegation to do so. It’s a sign of his continued support for the free press, which has hit a rough patch in recent years.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, local journalism had been navigating difficult times as it adjusted to the digital age. Subscriptions declined, especially in larger markets. Advertisers began spending dollars online. The recent pandemic is just the latest shock. With local businesses struggling to stay afloat, advertising spending has been further reduced.
Newsrooms around the nation, including in Santa Fe, are laying off staff, cutting salaries and otherwise hunkering down. By offering targeted relief, the legislation could help owners of local journalism publications survive the next few years.
Here’s how it would work:
The bill would establish a five-year, nonrefundable tax credit for readers to cover costs of subscribing to local newspapers of up to $250 a year, covering 80 percent of the first year and 50 percent for the next four years. This would apply to both print and digital subscriptions.
Then, there’s a five-year refundable tax credit for local publications to pay reporters, covering 50 percent of compensation costs in the first year and 30 percent for the next four years, up to $50,000 a year. That would help newsrooms stop shedding reporters, photographers and editors and stem the loss of journalism jobs. Without people to cover the news, the important watchdog function of journalism cannot occur.
Certain advertisers — businesses that employ fewer than 1,000 people — also would be eligible for a nonrefundable tax credit if they purchase ads in local newspapers, print or digital, or on local radio and television stations.
Taken in combination, the structure of this legislation offers local journalism operations the ability to stay solvent during an unprecedented crisis.
Passing this legislation would buy newspapers such as the Santa Fe New Mexican, now in its 171st year of service, the time to adjust to whatever the future holds. Please, contact your representatives in Congress and let them know you, too, support local journalism. Because when journalists can do their jobs, we all benefit.
