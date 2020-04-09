Whether to understand pandemics, make informed decisions about voting or comprehend local issues, information is key.
But as the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has shown, businesses of all sorts are vulnerable when the country shuts down so people can shelter in place to save lives.
Newspapers and media companies are no different. Like restaurants, hotels, mom-and-pop liquor stores, theaters, performing arts groups and so many others, revenues for newspapers have been decimated by the sudden economic slowdown.
As an industry already buffeted by the move from print to online publication — a model that doesn’t provide enough revenue to support robust reporting — local journalism is in jeopardy.
That’s why we appreciate Sen. Tom Udall joining with 19 senators asking that local journalism and media outlets be included in any future relief package designed to help those suffering financial losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Udall and the other senators pointed out to their leadership, plummeting advertising revenue could decimate regional and local news outlets — just when residents need the information from local journalists more than ever. Across the country, including New Mexico, newspapers have reduced or eliminated some print editions, furloughed or laid off staff and cut salaries. Sadly, The New Mexican is among the publications that have made the difficult decisions to reduce paychecks and lay off employees.
“The current public health crisis has made the already vital role of local news even more critical,” the senators wrote. “Some of the most important guidance for families and businesses during this crisis has been highly localized.”
News about shelter-in-place orders, locations and requirements for COVID-19 tests, essential business operations, hospital capacity and other important information come to readers through local publications. Without local media, that information would go unreported or distributed without fact-checking.
Readers need reliable information, and local journalism provides it. Eventually, the economy will recover but no one knows if advertising revenues will revive; one of the fundamental enterprises in this country remains in danger.
Craig Aaron, writing in the Columbia Journalism Review, states: “Crucially, we need local reporters delivering information on how to stay safe and healthy, who is saving lives, what institutional failures are making matters worse.”
Aaron’s group, Free Press, an independent nonprofit advocacy group supporting local journalism, wants structural solutions to financial problems in journalism. As he wrote, “We’ve long campaigned for more federal and state support for public, media, opposed media consolidation, and argued that journalism is too important to democracy to be left to the whims of the market.”
While we don’t desire a future where the media is dependent on government for survival, a sort of bridge loan to navigate the crisis would not go amiss. The federal government could purchase print ads; it could offer grants for local reporting, similar to how National Endowment for the Arts dollars are handed out; it could increase federal funds for public media, help fund nonprofit journalism and, yes, directly subsidize newsgathering at commercial publications that cover local issues.
This would retain jobs and keep information flowing — the group estimates that $625 million could sustain 25,000 newsroom jobs. Emergency loans and tax credits for jobs preserved also could help stabilize the situation while the economy works its way through the crisis. Aaron’s group even has a plan to help pay for some of the programs; develop a tax on targeted online ads, using the industry that has disrupted local media — and that is profiting greatly — to improve the situation. There are solutions that would assist small media organizations without endangering their independence.
We appreciate Udall signing on to the idea that local journalism matters and needs to be preserved. He never lags in supporting the work of local entrepreneurs, and once more, he is speaking out for New Mexicans and the jobs they need to live productive lives.
