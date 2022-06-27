Speak up or forever hold your peace.
OK, it’s unlikely residents of Santa Fe ever would hold their opinions back — even if they failed to say something in the first place.
Still, we do hope residents take the opportunity to give their opinions about what needs to happen to replace the forlorn box in the center of the Santa Fe Plaza.
The community feedback is part of the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process — CHART, as it’s best known — designed to further conversations about cultural issues that have divided Santa Fe residents.
Since August, participants have been discussing the events of October 2020, when protestors took down the Soldiers’ Monument that anchored the center of the Plaza. The obelisk-shaped monument, honoring veterans of various wars, including New Mexico’s Civil War battles, contained language describing Native people as “savages.” Even with that word scratched out, the 33-foot monument had offended many for decades.
Other residents see it as an essential part of their history.
But the process was about much more than the monument. It was designed to look deeply at divisions in the community and find ways to unite Santa Fe.
The Plaza and what needs to happen in its center was just one part of the process. In fact, members of the community submitted 85 suggestions for monuments or other public art to be placed throughout the city. The idea is to honor various parts of our history all over town and expand who is honored in statue or monument.
Through the process, CHART organizers point out on their website, the city has a “pool of prospective monuments, memorials, and works of public art that communicate what is important to residents of the city and county.”
As a result, city and county residents can express more fully what they value.
But developing recommendations about how to deal with the Plaza — in a way that satisfies much of Santa Fe — is an essential goal for the CHART process.
Many who are participating would like the obelisk either restored or see a similar one erected in its place, arguing it recognized the then-territory’s vital contribution to preserving the Union. Other submissions focus on creating unity, preferring a new design at the center. One submitter designed a bronze, multicolored ear of corn, demonstrating harmony. Another submission is a stone tower supposed to signify a diverse community.
Another bronze suggestion features significant Spanish and Native men and women, with a white shell representing the area’s original name — Oga Po’geh. One person wants to move the Santa Fe bandstand to the center. Another proposal would grow corn in the center to feed the community — perhaps one of the most historic suggestions considering the Plaza’s use over the centuries.
To view all the ideas, people can go online at chartsantafe.com/monumental-dreams. Deadline to submit comments is July 10.
CHART organizers will be making recommendations and issuing a report, perhaps as early as August. Those recommendations will be informed by what the people of the community say in reaction to proposals. It’s time to speak up.