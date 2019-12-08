Tired of your job? Don’t like the boss?
Want to try and make a difference through your choice of work?
Go for it, because employers are hiring right now, turning the already busy holiday season into a different sort of craziness — one where people who want to try a different career path have plenty of opportunities if they can juggle the demands of life with the desire to find new opportunities.
This week, the state of New Mexico is seeking to reduce its stubborn vacancy rate — it remains around 22 percent – with a four-day rapid-hire event in Tingley Coliseum at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Dec. 11, 12, 13 and 14). Residents of rural areas can participate remotely through video interviews. All agencies are hiring in a variety of jobs, including attorneys, public relations specialists, social workers and others.
Potential state workers will be able to apply for two positions each day. They are being asked to bring three hard copies of their references and three recent academic transcripts. Selected candidates might be hired on the spot, pending background checks. The state is not fooling around. (More information can be found at http://www.spo.state.nm.us/rapid-hire.aspx).
Hosting a rapid-hire event is acknowledgement by the State Personnel Office that it needs to fill vacant jobs faster. That’s smart thinking. While no one wants a bloated bureaucracy at the state, the work of government cannot be accomplished well or efficiently without enough people in place to do the work.
But the state of New Mexico is not the only employer seeking to fill positions. Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center is hosting its own job fair from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 19. This isn’t just a drop off a résumé and chat with recruiters type of fair, either.
Christus St. Vincent’s, like the state, will be conducting interviews on site. The advice from the medical center is, “dress to impress.” We’d say that’s good advice for any job-seeker.
As for employers, given the state of the job market — it’s booming, with non-farm payrolls surging in November to 266,000 jobs added — they might aim to impress as well.
The national unemployment rate is at 3.5 percent, matching the lowest jobless rate since 1969, and average hourly earnings rose by 3.1 percent. The economy, despite underlying fault lines, is doing well enough that employers will have to do a bit of wooing, and job seekers should have their pick of opportunities.
In such robust times, it’s little wonder that would-be employers are working hard on recruitment and hiring. They have to, and that’s all the better for people searching for not just any job, but the right job.
With hiring fairs in December, opportunity-seekers should face a new year full of promise.
