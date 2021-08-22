Amid very real tragedies of summer 2021 — pandemic suffering, raging wildfires, the tumultuous end to the war in Afghanistan — it can be hard to remain upbeat.
Then there are the associated controversies that spin off from the real challenges of the day. Should employers or the government mandate vaccines? What about requiring mask-wearing? In-person school: a necessity or a dangerous risk? Does your gas-guzzling SUV cause more climate change than my tendency to keep the air conditioning at 68 degrees?
So much to disagree about, over and over on an endless loop. If you’re tired of the debate, there’s always the seasonal dispute about whether green chile should be frozen peeled or unpeeled (peeled — it preserves the flavor).
Exhausting.
Or, in this summer of 2021, we can have a more fulfilling quarrel — something fresh, a back-and-forth untainted by years of argument.
We'll take: Who should replace the late Alex Trebek as the host of Jeopardy! for $1,000.
For months, fans of the classic game show have watched actors, athletes, reporters and other celebrities try out — a dog and pony show that made viewers believe they had at least some input in who would replace the beloved Trebek, who died last year.
Those hopes came crashing down when executive producer Mike Richards — who helped oversee the search that ended in his selection — was named as the replacement. Actor Mayim Bialik was announced as host of Jeopardy! prime-time or spinoff specials, part of a plan to broaden the show’s appeal.
Many fans were outraged. They had preferred Ken Jennings, the all-time winner on the show for brainiacs, or actor and TV host LeVar Burton.
A favorite of the social media universe, Burton was wanted by fans who know him as host of Reading Rainbow or from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Another generation remembers him from his role in Roots.
By selecting Richards, show producer Sony Pictures Entertainment violated the relationship with the viewers. The tryouts, people believed, were real auditions, not simply a way to put distance between the memory of Trebek and what was to come next. Having an inside candidate emerge to grab the coveted spot seemed unfair, especially since it appeared negotiations had started with Richards while tryouts still were going on.
What’s more, as executive producer, he selected the episodes by host contenders to be reviewed by a selection panel. The fix was in.
Jeopardy! — until now — was a show that respected viewers. Trebek’s connection with the people who love the show is one reason he is so difficult to replace.
Sony bosses also failed to check Richards’ background. He had been named as a party in a lawsuit alleging discrimination on his old job at The Price is Right, a mark that apparently wasn’t going to be held against him.
Taping for the new season, with Richards as host, was beginning Thursday. However, a journalist at the Ringer discovered podcasts Richards made in 2013 in which he made jokes about women’s appearances — commenting about women who “dress like a hooker” on Halloween and also making remarks containing Jewish stereotypes. The combination of sexist and racist slurs proved fatal.
By Friday, Richards announced he would not be the permanent host. He is — for now — remaining as executive producer.
The search begins anew. And that process offers weary Americans something to be desired: a dispute that has nothing to do with death, natural disaster or the fate of the planet. For that, a tired nation is thankful. Now, all they have to do is get the host selection process right this time.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.