It should go without saying “legitimate political discourse” in the United States does not include an attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the results of a free and fair presidential election.
But it has to be said. The false narrative of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot as a civil protest in the U.S. tradition of robust debate cannot stand. In the immediate aftermath of the shocking events in Washington, members of the Republican Party correctly condemned the actions of people blindly following the instructions of then-President Donald Trump, who had urged them to march on the Capitol. They criticized Trump as well.
They were right then, but their courage quickly failed, with various lawmakers beginning to excuse what happened — with one GOP congressman going so far as to call the incident a “normal tourist visit.”
On Friday, Republicans further disgraced themselves. The Republican National Committee voted to censure two of its own who have been courageous enough to keep denouncing the attack and Trump’s role in provoking it. By voting to censure Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, the RNC once again put party — and Trump — over country in a dangerous attempt to rewrite not just history but history watched live on television.
Republicans cannot say legitimate discourse includes storming through Capitol halls, breaking glass, bashing police officers and threatening the lives of members of Congress while attempting to halt the certification of the presidential election.
This lie — another big lie, just like the claim the presidential election was stolen — must not stand.
The resolution contained these disturbing words, claiming Cheney and Kinzinger — participants in the House investigation of the assault — are engaged in “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
After the vote, party leaders attempted a clumsy clarification: The language wasn’t meant to apply to rioters at the Capitol. However, the House committee is not examining typical political debate; the committee is looking at the assault on the Capitol. The resolution is a tacit endorsement by Republican leaders that the attack and the actions leading up to it were acceptable.
All citizens who cherish the right to vote and for that vote to be counted cannot tolerate such claims. Not now, not in the coming midterm elections and not in 2024 when You Know Who moves on his comeback. The fantasy about an election stolen and an ousted president who belongs in the Oval Office damages the country. That includes right here at home.
In New Mexico, the state GOP criticized the proposed Voting Rights Act being debated in the Legislature by stating, “6 in 10 New Mexicans lack confidence in the results of the previous election.” Republicans have opposed the act, which would expand access to voting in a number of ways.
Yet distrust in election results is no reason to oppose this act, much of which we support. Especially when so many have worked so hard to discredit our election system. Disinformation works, which is why proclaiming the Jan. 6 unrest legitimate discourse is unacceptable. It’s another lie that could take hold and poison the system, just like mistrust in elections.
New Mexicans’ doubts in the national election results came to light in a survey conducted by the University of New Mexico for the Secretary of State’s Office. Released last month, the report highlighted confidence in state and local results but less faith in the national election.
No wonder.
The state GOP went so far as to put together a slate of false electors who certified Trump won New Mexico, one of seven states to do so. All were states that Biden won; it’s likely that attempting to falsify state election results is illegal. U.S. attorneys in the various states are investigating.
Amid such a climate of determined lies, disinformation and outright criminal actions, no one should remain silent. Challenge the lies when they appear — each and every one, while time remains for the truth to prevail.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.