Part of a governor’s job is bringing lawmakers together to solve problems. That happens during the hard work of a legislative session or in interim committee hearings — but it also can happen in casual conversations in the hallway or over a cup of coffee or while chatting at a party.

Passing legislation is not a solo effort, after all. Governors don’t rule by decree. They need allies; lawmakers willing to support policy initiatives and legislation. And if the votes come from both Republicans and Democrats, that’s even better.

That’s why we endorse a recent expense of public funds by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. She threw a party for all 112 lawmakers just after the 2023 legislative session started in January. For food, labor, bar supplies and glass rentals, Adobo Catering charged $7,336. That covered a menu of grilled beef skewers, duck confit, tortilla soup and quesadillas with green chile. Not a bad spread.

