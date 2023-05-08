Part of a governor’s job is bringing lawmakers together to solve problems. That happens during the hard work of a legislative session or in interim committee hearings — but it also can happen in casual conversations in the hallway or over a cup of coffee or while chatting at a party.
Passing legislation is not a solo effort, after all. Governors don’t rule by decree. They need allies; lawmakers willing to support policy initiatives and legislation. And if the votes come from both Republicans and Democrats, that’s even better.
That’s why we endorse a recent expense of public funds by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. She threw a party for all 112 lawmakers just after the 2023 legislative session started in January. For food, labor, bar supplies and glass rentals, Adobo Catering charged $7,336. That covered a menu of grilled beef skewers, duck confit, tortilla soup and quesadillas with green chile. Not a bad spread.
But the point of the party was less for lawmakers to feast on the taxpayers’ dime and more to bring people with differing viewpoints together. Only by talking, by listening to each other, can people with different positions find common ground.
In the America of today, with so many individuals stuck in partisan troughs, exchanging viewpoints, even over dinner, is more important than ever.
The governor also had a breakfast for all freshmen legislators in the House of Representatives — it cost $1,679, and we’re hopeful more than a little discussion of legislative priorities took place there. We believe it also offered lawmakers an opportunity to deepen relationships, creating the sorts of friendships that can move legislation along and lead to progress in solving problems.
In Washington, D.C., but also in Santa Fe, divides among political parties are both wide and deep. The relationships that helped broker compromises have frayed. This is hardly new — back in 2011, commenters on the political situation bemoaned the lack of cooperation among Congressional leaders. The worry then — as it is today — that the inability to compromise would mean Congress would not raise its $14.3 trillion debt limit in time.
Then, Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro of Reuters wrote: “The long-gone old bulls of the U.S. Congress — giants like Democrats Ted Kennedy and Tip O’Neill and Republicans Everett Dirksen and Bob Dole — knew how to fight.
“But unlike some of their modern-day counterparts, they also knew how to get along and cut deals to rein in the budget, save Social Security, reform tax and immigration laws, expand healthcare and enact civil rights.”
A debt limit crisis is staring the U.S. in the face once again, with June 1 the date the nation could run out of money to meet its many obligations. President Joe Biden wants Congress to raise the borrowing limit cleanly. Congressional Republicans want spending cuts along with increasing the debt limit. Time is running out to avoid what would be the first sovereign debt default in U.S. history, something that could ruin the global economy.
Biden and Republicans meet Tuesday to begin serious negotiations — barely enough time to get the job done.
In New Mexico, despite honest disagreements among politicians, the ability to create consensus still exists. It’s more complicated than simply Democrat vs. Republican. Our divide is conservative vs. moderate vs. progressive, with an urban-rural split helping muddy the waters. The differing perspectives are a reason bolder climate emergency legislation did not pass. They will make it difficult, too, to ban semi-automatic assault weapons. Coalitions shift and change, depending on the issue.
But in New Mexico — for now, at least — people still talk to those with whom they disagree. For that result, paying for the occasional party is less an expense and more of an investment. Would that representatives in Congress and the executive branch had spent more of the past months talking.