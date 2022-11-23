For most Americans, the main dish at Thanksgiving will be turkey, with all the fixings. Around 46 million turkeys are consumed each year, according to the National Turkey Federation — though it’s likely the Pilgrims and Natives at the “first” Thanksgiving did not eat the bird.
Instead, the feast we look to as a model for Thanksgiving — shared by Pilgrim settlers at Plymouth colony and Wampanoag people in late 1621 — likely consisted of venison, seafood, geese or duck, as well as squash, onions, pumpkins, greens and all the other vegetables grown that year.
It was a harvest celebration.
To that, the Pilgrims brought “fowl,” which could have been turkey. Or not.
Whatever that first feast, as Americans began to forge a national identity, turkey became the main dish of choice for the holiday table. Alexander Hamilton is said to have proclaimed: “No citizen of the U.S. shall refrain from turkey on Thanksgiving Day.”
In a 2020 CNBC story on the holiday, historian Ashley Rose Young had this to say about Hamilton’s appreciation for turkeys: “This was all part of a larger idea of bringing a national sensibility to the United States through consuming the same kinds of foods. So turkey, being a bird indigenous and native to North America really set the American table apart, for example, from the British table.”
If turkey wasn’t around for the first Thanksgiving, it now is the centerpiece of the meal. The dominance of turkeys happened around the turn of the 19th century, for a number of reasons.
The U.S. had a lot of turkeys — perhaps as many as 10 million wild ones when the Europeans came here. Some Native people had domesticated the fowl, using feathers and bones and eating the meat. Later, when settlers began keeping turkeys, they had advantages: Turkeys could be easily slaughtered, and they have little other purpose than to be eaten, unlike cows or chickens that provide milk and eggs. One turkey can feed a family, too, making them an economical choice.
Now, of course, it’s common for people to proclaim they don’t like turkey — it’s too dry, not tasty enough and many people find it time-consuming to cook. Of course, gravy can cover most turkey sins, and a moist, well-cooked bird is delightful. With a proper roasting pan, cooking a turkey is not that difficult. Just be sure to oil or butter the bird so it stays moist and juicy, covering it tightly until time to brown the skin.
Still, cooks across the country try to find different methods of preparing turkeys, searching for a magic combination of flame and fowl to produce a succulent success. They will brine the turkey, soaking it for hours in salty water infused with herbs. Or, they’ll attempt to fry it, occasionally causing explosions. There are those who baste, baste and baste again, bent over the oven to ensure the flesh remains moist.
But there’s another option, coming in a decade or so to a holiday table near you.
Instead of growing turkeys en masse — Americans don’t keep them in the backyard any more — scientists are learning to grow meat from cells. That’s right, rather than growing a bird to kill, researchers want to create meat in a lab. While consumers might be skeptical, lab-grown meat could be better for the environment and would mean no animal would suffer. Turkey farms, in fact, are not wonderful places to spend even a short life.
At COP27, the recent climate conference in Egypt, lab-grown meats were on the menu, and attendees discussed the need to change agriculture to slow the warming of the planet. Whether costs can be controlled enough to make lab-grown meats affordable, or whether individuals will warm to the idea of test-tube food, remains to be seen.
For the time being, turkeys will continue to be killed, plucked and cooked — even when people really might prefer a standing rib roast or a glazed ham. Don’t forget the option of stuffed squash, either. Done right, that’s a scrumptious main course for vegetarians.
For everyone else, there is turkey with the trimmings, dinner with friends and family and, on the day after, the best part of Thanksgiving — leftovers. Turkey-cranberry-stuffing sandwich, anyone?