For most Americans, the main dish at Thanksgiving will be turkey, with all the fixings. Around 46 million turkeys are consumed each year, according to the National Turkey Federation — though it’s likely the Pilgrims and Natives at the “first” Thanksgiving did not eat the bird.

Instead, the feast we look to as a model for Thanksgiving — shared by Pilgrim settlers at Plymouth colony and Wampanoag people in late 1621 — likely consisted of venison, seafood, geese or duck, as well as squash, onions, pumpkins, greens and all the other vegetables grown that year.

It was a harvest celebration.

