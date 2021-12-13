The litany of bad news in Albuquerque — a seemingly endless torrent of shootings, and even more recently, a tragic hit-and-run that took the life of a 7-year-old near the usually festive River of Lights display — is more than merely a cause for sadness among residents and politicians in the state's largest city.
It's a blight that much of New Mexico will pay for if something isn't done, and done soon.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said an anticrime package is forthcoming in the January session of the state Legislature — a welcome if overdue acknowledgement New Mexico no longer can afford to simply hope things get better there. Naturally, that will create the usual political tug of war (or maybe, just war) between the governor and Republicans over who's to blame and how much public safety should cost.
But there's something more insidious about Albuquerque's crime problem that demands action beyond a bill, a debate, a signature.
In many parts of Albuquerque, it's clear there's an evaporation of the social compact that holds municipalities together. With every new homicide — there have been more than 100 in Albuquerque in 2021, easily a record — plus heartbreaking crimes like the death of the boy Sunday night, all of New Mexico gets that much closer to a label that will be nearly impossible to shed: New Mexico — the New Jersey of the Desert.
Naturally, the crime problems in Santa Fe or Hobbs or Las Cruces are different, at least in volume, than what afflicts the Duke City. So, perhaps, it's easy for the rest of the state to look the other way and say, "It's them, not us."
But the reality is different. Albuquerque is simply New Mexico with a wide-angle lens. With its size, economic reach and location, the city dominates every conversation about the state. Fair or unfair, its disasters-by-the-dozen resonate more loudly, with the potential to carry beyond the state's borders and create unavoidable embarrassment within them.
Put more succinctly: New Mexico True isn't nearly as attractive if a visitor's attention is drawn to New Mexico Trouble.
What to do?
Well, for starters, it behooves the governor and Legislature to look at Albuquerque's problem as a statewide call to action; not merely something for Mayor Tim Keller to deal with as he calls another news conference. Finding a way to beef up law enforcement is essential, but it's clear more resources have to be devoted to mental illness, drug issues — fentanyl is the new craze — and homelessness.
Next up comes a coordinated effort between the state and the various entities in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. Together, they likely can effect improvement. Governments love to create czars who coalesce different agencies and offices in the hunt for a good outcome. Why not do that with crime, violence and social needs? Certainly, there would be jurisdictional issues, but it's hard to imagine a coalition of agencies being less effective than single departments swimming against the tide.
The drum major in the effort should be the governor. Yes, it's an election year, so the backdrop of politics will be unavoidable and the stakes high. But Albuquerque's problems likely were going to be a campaign issue in any case, so it makes sense that Lujan Grisham should use her bully pulpit to help create change. True, she can push through policies and sign bills into laws, but she also has the profile and gravitas to influence her state to battle violence, not merely accept it as the price of living here.
Fixing, or at least treating, Albuquerque would be a worthwhile legacy — the kind of climate change that will change lives and improve the way an entire state, not just a city, thinks about itself.
