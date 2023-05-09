Fast track means different things to different people.
On March 30, two concrete culverts below a stretch of West Alameda Street collapsed. It is now May 10. The road has been closed since; the collapse of the culverts caused the road to cave into the Arroyo San Antonio Wash.
That portion of West Alameda from Calle Nopal to Siler Road will remain closed through most of the summer, with Aug. 1 being thrown out as a possible reopening date. That date, by the way, right now is only a “wild estimate,” said Regina Wheeler, the city’s director of public works.
For the rest of May, as residents and visitors detour around West Alameda, city staff will be working on a more certain construction schedule, cost estimates for the repairs and completion of the design and engineering phase. These things take time, evidently, including all of April and, now, the rest of May.
We urge city leaders to treat the loss of such a well-traveled thoroughfare with urgency. Fast track it in reality, not just with words.
Here’s what we mean: Back in April, several days after the road collapsed, Wheeler told TheNew Mexican work on the road was being delayed because of city-county annexation negotiations. There were discussions about who would pay for what. Those negotiations have been upended by the desire of the residents of Area 1B to remain in Santa Fe County rather than become part of the city. Meanwhile, West Alameda Street needs to be repaired.
The drainage and road study is done, which Wheeler said meant the design phase would come next. That story (“City official: West Alameda Street could be closed for months,” April 7) ran just over a month ago. Last week, the newspaper reported the design phase still is incomplete and won’t be completed until the end of May. The biggest actions from the city in April were hiring an excavator to clear the site and to add more signs making it clear the road would be closed.
Signs aren’t enough, with so many visitors to Santa Fe headed here during the summer months. The city must go online with construction updates, including ensuring Google’s and Apple’s maps reflects the road closures. That way, the road closure won’t surprise motorists visiting or new to town.
City Manager John Blair did say last week the city is planning to create a web page that will update drivers on construction progress, and the city sent a news release Tuesday. As the process continues, it’s important the city tells people what is happening and answers their questions — even before they ask them. (On Tuesday, the city announced it will hold a public informational meeting on the road construction — May 30 — and answer questions from residents.)
For people driving to and from work, the addition of 10, 15 or 20 minutes to their commute each way is stressful. Not knowing how long construction will last is stressful. Not receiving information about what is happening and when it will end is stressful — but that’s something the city can alleviate, with frequent and accurate updates.
Once repairs begin, crews will work several shifts a day. That’s good because the sooner this key east-west arterial is fixed, the sooner the city can get to the next issue, whatever that may be.
Though Alameda is just a two-lane road, it’s a key pressure point on the north side of town. That says a lot about the layout of Santa Fe’s transportation system, but that’s another subject.
A collapse of a well-used road shouldn’t have happened — that’s why there’s preventive maintenance. However, when a collapse occurs, it’s critical to move swiftly and surely to correct the problem. In other words, fast track the slow road to downtown.