Fast track means different things to different people.

On March 30, two concrete culverts below a stretch of West Alameda Street collapsed. It is now May 10. The road has been closed since; the collapse of the culverts caused the road to cave into the Arroyo San Antonio Wash.

That portion of West Alameda from Calle Nopal to Siler Road will remain closed through most of the summer, with Aug. 1 being thrown out as a possible reopening date. That date, by the way, right now is only a “wild estimate,” said Regina Wheeler, the city’s director of public works.

