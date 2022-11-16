The giving season is in full swing, with Thanksgiving a week away and preparations for the holidays gearing up. At The New Mexican, we use this time of year to help our neighbors in crisis through The Empty Stocking Fund.
Right now, individuals who need assistance can apply for help — the application period opened Nov. 1. The help comes in the form of cash or donations of services, depending on individual need for people living in Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties. Eligible candidates are interviewed so assistance can be tailored.
Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M. 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave.
Applicants who do not have access to a computer can complete an application online at the following locations, free of charge:
Santa Fe Public Library, Main Branch, 145 Washington Ave.
La Farge Branch Library, 1730 Llano St.
Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive.
New Mexico Workforce Connection, 525 Camino de los Marquez
The Empty Stocking Fund has been going strong for more than 30 years, with its success due to the generosity of residents. Whether used during the holidays or activated in a crisis like the pandemic, the fund helps people pay for the essentials — there’s an emphasis on housing assistance, home heating, car repairs and utility bills.
But there are many other ways to help, too. And many needs, especially in a time of inflation and recovery from a worldwide pandemic. Community nonprofits that serve people all year round are raising money, gathering food for people, helping with utility bills and otherwise working to make sure our neighbors aren’t suffering during the holidays.
Communities in Schools, which assists children and families through the public schools, is sponsoring an emergency fund drive to raise $3,400 by Tuesday to allow site coordinators to buy holiday meals. To donate, visit cisnm.org/#campaign-8972.
Other efforts focus on bringing cheer to children — the Salvation Army has its Angel Tree drive, and the Northern New Mexico Toy Drive helps teens and kids. It’s run by firefighter Rollin Tylerr Jones, and his drive will benefit some 1,000 children and teenagers — including hundreds of children whose homes were lost in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Unwrapped toys are being collected at various sites around Northern New Mexico, with more information about locations available at santafe.com/northern-new-mexico-toy-drive/. It’s possible to donate online, too.
The holidays, so full of cheer and joy, can be difficult for people who are struggling. When neighbors come together to help each other, the holidays can be richer for everyone.