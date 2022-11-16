The giving season is in full swing, with Thanksgiving a week away and preparations for the holidays gearing up. At The New Mexican, we use this time of year to help our neighbors in crisis through The Empty Stocking Fund.

Right now, individuals who need assistance can apply for help — the application period opened Nov. 1. The help comes in the form of cash or donations of services, depending on individual need for people living in Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties. Eligible candidates are interviewed so assistance can be tailored.

Make your tax-deductible donation online by visiting santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking or mail a check to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M. 87504-1827. Cash and coin donations are always welcome. Those can be dropped off at the offices of the newspaper at 150 Washington Ave.

