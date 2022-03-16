We multisourced Americans like to say that everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, this late-winter occasion for good cheer, boiled cabbage and the wearing of green. And it’s true that many Americans — including a healthy portion of Santafesinos — have some Irish blood.
As many as 4.5 million Irish arrived in America between 1820 and 1930, according to the Library of Congress, with one of the strongest surges occurring when the great potato famine of the 1840s spurred impoverished Irish to embark for North America and elsewhere. During that decade, the Irish comprised nearly half of all immigrants to this nation.
They began to find homes not only in big eastern U.S. cities but western regions like New Mexico, annexed from Mexico in 1846.
Among the Army recruits and adventurers who rode west were Irish Catholics, some of whom settled in among Hispanic Catholics in the Southwest. You didn’t know what might happen when an O’Leary met an Alire.
Of course, the mingling and the moving about haven’t stopped.
Unlike population centers like New York or Chicago, Santa Fe doesn’t really do big St. Patrick’s Day parades with politicians in sashes flanked by columns of uniformed police. But we did once have the Green Onion, a squat working-class watering hole on St. Michael’s Drive. Those who were hereabouts in the 1970s and ‘80s might remember when retired Philadelphia railroader turned tavernkeeper Bill Dawson and family introduced the town to green-dyed beer — even green-dyed beards — along with kilted bagpipers and Irish food on St. Paddy’s.
Local sons of Erin might also pleasantly recall it was the first bar in New Mexico where you could get a pint of Guinness on tap.
It was the kind of place where regulars might look up and see their names on paper shamrocks affixed to the walls of that windowless den of camaraderie, a forerunner of sports pubs that was packed for Notre Dame games on TV. The old satellite dish on the roof that once was decorated with a green shamrock now features a fried egg and bacon to advertise the diner that occupies the building these days.
Irish humor was on display here when the late John Neary, a journalist and author who lived in Tesuque, would annually send local newspaper editorial page editors a puckish letter on St. Patrick’s Day in which he complained about “the meretricious exploitation of the music and the desecration of the sacred imagery of my people” through “the crooning of ‘Danny Boy’ by lugubrious tenors” and “the employment of leprechauns, harps, shamrocks, clay pipes, derbies and phony brogues by larcenous merchants.” He concluded with a demand for reparations for the Irish.
Among those guilty of such crass exploitation of things Irish, of course, are the big beer companies who push their products with Irish-themed advertisements and liquor store displays at this time of year.
And it seems to have some effect. Law enforcement officers will tell you that heavily promoted "drinking holidays” such as St. Patrick’s Day and Cinco de Mayo can be more deadly than New Year’s Eve.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that during what it termed the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18) more than a third of crashes involved a drunken driver, a number of whom were men who admitted to binge drinking on St. Patrick’s Day.
Of course, even walking while intoxicated can be deadly. In 2020, the agency said, 30 percent of the pedestrians killed in traffic crashes had blood alcohol concentrations at or above 0.08, which is level at which a driver is presumed to be impaired in New Mexico.
You’ll notice in today’s newspaper an insert sponsored by the Santa Fe County DWI Program announcing a law-enforcement effort called Operation Northern Safety. So-called saturation patrols as well as highway checkpoints are planned through a collaboration involving police agencies from Edgewood to Pojoaque.
Peter Olson, coordinator of the county program, said officers often concentrate on areas with a history of crashes. “U.S. 84/285 north of Santa Fe is a big one,” he said, but exact locations for checkpoints are never made public in advance.
Do enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, an Old World celebration of a Catholic saint driving the snakes out of Ireland that has become an American phenomenon. It’s a great time to celebrate the plurality of our society, and the role that immigrants have played in building this country.
But be careful if you are going out this evening to imbibe. Have a plan to get home safely if you overindulge.
Yes I saw the City of Las Cruces promoting a St. Patty's day "pub crawl"......
Santa Fe could use an Irish pub. Even if it was kitschy, it'd be fun. We need less pretentious bars opening up and more laid back non-fussy ones.
The historical part made me think of how "Anglo" is used for all non-Hispanic white people in the US, and especially in Northern NM. It's kind of odd if you take the word literally...associated with England specifically. People of Irish descent, knowing their history, probably wouldn't like being called such. The English weren't very kind to the Irish the last few centuries, and the two cultures are very different.
Just a linguistic thing, but I wonder how it came to be. I'm sure local Hispanos wouldn't like being lazily called "Mexican", but its not too different of a mistake.
https://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/community/2022/03/14/celebrate-st-paddys-day-downtown-pub-crawl-and-wrestling-year-las-cruces-patrick-irish-holiday-bars/7035992001/
