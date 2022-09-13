Representation makes a difference in ways large and small.

Having Deb Haaland from Laguna Pueblo as secretary of the Department of Interior has meant attention to the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women. She also started a task force to investigate the history of Native boarding schools, looking into an often cruel system that led to the deaths and mistreatment of children. Tribes more often are being consulted in the operations of federal lands where they have historical connections.

Now, an offensive slur long used to describe Indian women no longer will be seen on the place names of federal lands. Last week, the Biden administration announced it had completed the removal of the slur from nearly 650 place names.

Popular in the Community