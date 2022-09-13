Representation makes a difference in ways large and small.
Having Deb Haaland from Laguna Pueblo as secretary of the Department of Interior has meant attention to the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women. She also started a task force to investigate the history of Native boarding schools, looking into an often cruel system that led to the deaths and mistreatment of children. Tribes more often are being consulted in the operations of federal lands where they have historical connections.
Now, an offensive slur long used to describe Indian women no longer will be seen on the place names of federal lands. Last week, the Biden administration announced it had completed the removal of the slur from nearly 650 place names.
For Haaland, the decision to rename places was simple: "I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long.”
Critics likely will be enraged, because change is hard for those who believe they have the right to own history — or their own version of it. But removing such names will continue to move the nation forward, with little or no cost and plenty of benefit. In a far less important — and yet, far better known — arena, the NFL's Washington Commanders still play professional football. It's a franchise with all sorts of problems, but its nickname (the team was known as the Redskins) isn't among them.
A task force charged with replacing the names received some 1,000 recommendations, including hundreds made during consultations with almost 70 tribes. The names had to be approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names — this was a complex, intense process.
But it won't stop with the word offensive to many Native people, one believed to have its roots in the Algonquin language. Next, a federal advisory committee will begin receiving advice from the public about any additional derogatory terms, setting up a process to replace them. That’s going to begin in the next few weeks, according to the Department of Interior.
This is important — not simply a nod to political correctness — because using crude terms to describe Native women is rooted in a racist past that has no place in the present.
In New Mexico, 11 geographical features appear to be affected — no more "Squaw" peak or creek or canyon.
It is impressive that the renaming of hundreds of mountains, canyons, streams and reservoirs was conducted so quickly — Haaland issued the order in November of 2021 declaring the word derogatory and setting up the task force to begin the task of renaming sites. Not even a year later, the job is done.
Slurs have no place in naming areas that all Americans cherish. Replacing them is the right call.