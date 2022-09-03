Labor Day weekend traditionally kicks off the general election campaign.
Yes, there have been television ads airing already. Candidates are sniping at one another on social media. Journalists have written about who is bankrolling the campaigns and how candidates differ on issues of substance and style. From primary to the November general election, campaigning is part of life, always on in the background.
Now it gets serious.
This fall, New Mexico will be choosing three representatives to Congress, selecting winners for a number of statewide offices — governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and judges — while also electing folks close to home. Everything is on the ballot, from constitutional amendments to state representative to sheriff to county commissioner to probate judge.
So far, the most attention has been directed at the race for governor, pitting incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham against GOP nominee and former TV weather forecaster Mark Ronchetti.
He’s hoping to become “Mr. Ronchetti goes to Santa Fe” — the outsider stepping up to fix all that is wrong in New Mexico and protect residents from elites and progressives. She will make the case New Mexico needs a serious, experienced hand running the state and that serving as governor is no place for on-the-job training.
The race appeared neck-and-neck earlier in the year, but Lujan Grisham has widened her lead. The most recent polling in the race — done by Research & Polling Inc. for the Albuquerque Journal — showed Lujan Grisham with a 7-point advantage, 47 percent to 40 percent. Another 5 percent of likely voters said they are supporting Libertarian candidate Karen Bedonie, with a scant 8 percent remaining undecided. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.
It also showed Democrats leading comfortably in other statewide races, but elections always contain surprises.
So far, the biggest unknown in New Mexico remains the 2nd Congressional District. GOP incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez are facing off for the right to represent the 2nd District in the House of Representatives. It’s a true contrast in candidates for voters.
The fight has been fairly quiet over the summer, but with national dollars beginning to flow into close races across the country — and the 2nd District is rated a toss-up by many prognosticators — it’s about to get interesting.
That’s because the Supreme Court decision repealing Roe v. Wade, announced earlier this year, brought the issue of women’s reproductive choices front and center. Herrell describes herself on her congressional website as “a strong defender of the right to life from conception to natural death.” Vasquez is on record as supporting the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify the right to a legal abortion across the nation.
The issue is prompting women across the country to register to vote and seemingly has led to Democrats outperforming expectations — stopping what had been predicted as a red wave election earlier this year, with Republicans taking contests up and down the ballot.
What will happen in New Mexico as a result?
With the governor announcing last week she will use $10 million of her capital outlay money to build a reproductive health clinic in Doña Ana County — the heart of the 2nd Congressional District — the issue of abortion will become a lightning rod for motivating voters, whether in the race for Congress or governor.
Lujan Grisham is a champion of reproductive freedom, and Ronchetti has said he is “pro-life” but believes abortion should be legal in some circumstances. The word “extreme” is going to be heard a lot in the next few months — about both candidates.
For voters, the key is to avoid becoming tired of it all. When that happens, too many voters stay home. That’s the wrong strategy, because voting matters. Try this instead: Identify issues that matter to you — taxes, gun violence, crime, inflation, abortion, the border, energy, climate change — and find out where the candidates stand.
Then vote early, turn off the ads and stop the phone calls. Voting for the general election begins Oct. 11 — cast your ballots, then sit back and enjoy the show. It’s going to be a doozy.