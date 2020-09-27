Even as New Mexico continues its tough battle against COVID-19, we can take heart in signs of life improving. We all must remain vigilant so that welcome news — state museums and historic sites have reopened — won’t be reversed.
Here’s the bad news. On Friday, we learned the number of new coronavirus cases hit 263. That’s the largest number in one day since July.
As Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said last week, New Mexicans have to “double down.” There can be no COVID-19 fatigue, no gathering with large groups or standing too close to each other, sans masks.
Because COVID-19 is going to be with us, likely without a vaccine, for many months to come. We can’t stay inside all the time. Many people have to be on the job. Children deserve a return to in-person school. People attend church services or sit outside at drive-in concerts. Activities will help the economy flourish and keep our spirits, if not high, at least less depressed.
But to maintain this new “normal,” New Mexicans have to keep wearing masks, stay distanced, meet folks outside at a distance, wash hands, etc., etc., etc. All of it. Every time.
And if we keep it up, we will enjoy Santa Fe culture again. Instead of staying home, folks can drive downtown or to Museum Hill and take in an exhibit — masked and distanced, of course — and let art take us out of ourselves.
The openings of Department of Cultural Affairs museums and sites began last week, and if we can keep the coronavirus under a semblance of control, this activity will continue to be be available.
The reopening affects eight state museums and seven historic sites. Those include the New Mexico Museum of Art, the New Mexico History Museum/Palace of the Governors, the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and the Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe. All have been closed since March 16 because of the pandemic.
That’s a long time to go without taking in art in person. The current public health order allows museums to be open at 25 percent capacity, which officials say should accommodate nearly all who want to stop by. To be sure of hours and days of operation, check the museum websites first.
For people who are even more stir-crazy sitting at home, take a drive — museums in Albuquerque and Las Cruces are opening up, as are historic sites all over New Mexico. All museums and historic sites will operate on a modified 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. schedule to allow additional time for cleaning and sanitizing. A 10 a.m.-to-noon slot on Wednesdays is reserved for people at higher risk. Museum-goers, it should go without saying, must wear face coverings.
Other popular attractions are reopening, including the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, SITE Santa Fe, Museum of Contemporary Native Arts and El Rancho de Las Golondrinas, to name just a few. Check their websites for details about reservations, tickets, COVID-safe practices and any special events. SITE Santa Fe, for example, requires reservations but tickets are free — the museum’s Displaced! exhibit, an examination of the global refugee crisis, is definitely intriguing.
All of this is to say is that with discipline and care, people can contain the virus and enjoy cherished activities. Just be sensible. That’s the least we can do.
