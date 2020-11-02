President Thomas Jefferson, one of the nation’s founders, did not actually say this — we checked at the Thomas Jefferson Foundation — but it’s true nonetheless: “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
And today — Nov. 3 — is the last day for citizens to participate in the 2020 general election and have an opportunity to be part of the majority. Millions of citizens are choosing leaders from president down to county commissioners.
It has been an exhausting presidential campaign, and we’re sure candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and other offices have put it all on the line. In a time of pandemic, bitter partisan divide and economic distress, the campaign season has seemed never-ending. Today, it ends, at least the voting portion of it. How fast the counting takes, of course, remains to be seen.
The New York Times reported some 96 million people already had voted as of Sunday, whether in person or by mail. Some citizens stood in line for 10 hours and more, a testament to their determination to have their voices heard. Turnout to date already is more than two-thirds of the 2016 vote, 136.5 million. The country could be on track for the highest turnout since 1908, perhaps 65 percent of the total registered, 239,247,182 million.
While that’s a wonderful statistic, 65 percent hardly stands out around the world. Countries such as Sweden and Australia have more than 80 percent of voters participating. Such participation ensures the elections measure the will of the people, not merely the will of those who take part.
Soon, we will know the will of Americans. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., with voters able to go to any voting convenience center in Santa Fe County to participate. Happy voting!
‘New Mexican’ endorsements
u President and vice president: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Choosing Biden allows voters the opportunity to bring competency, calm and decency back to the White House. The former vice president and his running mate have run a campaign based on optimism and a vision for the country that will unite, not divide us.
u U.S. Senate: Ben Ray Luján will be a senator to make New Mexico proud. His work ethic, common sense and ability to talk to all sides will make him an important player as the Senate works to address the many problems of the United States.
u 3rd Congressional District: Teresa Leger Fernandez would become the first woman to represent the 3rd Congressional District. She is a historic candidate and one of the best prepared we’ve seen.
u Public Regulation Commission
District 3: Joseph M. Maestas, a former mayor, city councilor and career engineer, will understand the complexities of regulation and the needs of consumers.
Judicial races
u Supreme Court
We are recommending voters keep these appointed justices and judges because of their experience and judicial philosophy.
Position 1: Shannon Bacon
Position 2: David K. Thomson
u Court of Appeals
Position 1: Zack Ives
Position 2: Shammara H. Henderson
Position 3: Jane B. Yohalem
u Judicial retention
Court of Appeals: Retain Jacqueline R. Medina
District Court: Retain Francis J. Mathew, Maria E. Sanchez-Gagne, Sylvia F. Lamar, Jason C. Lidyard, T. Glenn Ellington, Mary Marlowe Summer and Matthew Justin Wilson
u Constitutional amendments
Amendment 1 (Changing an elected PRC to an appointed one): Yes
Amendment 2 (Adjusting terms for state, county and district officials): Yes
u State bonds
Question A (senior citizen centers, colleges and universities): Yes
Question B (libraries): Yes
Question C (higher education, special schools, tribal schools): Yes
u Santa Fe County bonds
Question 1 (senior centers): Yes
Question 2 (roads): Yes
Question 3 (water and wastewater): Yes
u State Senate
District 5: Leo Jaramillo
District 19: Claudia Risner
District 24: Nancy Rodriguez
District 25: Peter Wirth
District 39: Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics
State House of Representatives
District 43: Christine Chandler
District 45: Linda Serrato
District 46: Andrea Romero
District 47: Brian Egolf
District 50: Matthew McQueen
