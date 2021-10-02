If you have been tuning out the municipal election, now is the time to tune back in.
Voting for local offices begins this week, and even seasoned voters might find a few surprises. A lot is different about the 2021 election.
For one thing, the timing is different. In past years, city elections took place in March. In 2018, the Legislature decided to consolidate local elections so voters could go to the polls at the same time every year.
Over time, supporters hope this will increase voter turnout — participation in local elections across the United States is notoriously low. In 2016, Portland State University researchers analyzed 23 million votes cast in municipal elections and found turnout in 10 of America’s 30 largest cities was below 15 percent. That’s unacceptable if citizens truly want self-government.
With contests for president and many statewide offices occurring in November during even years, local elections in most New Mexico cities now are scheduled for odd-numbered years — like 2021. Some municipalities opted out, but Santa Fe was not one of them.
That’s why this November, Santa Fe County voters will be choosing city leaders, school and community college board members, deciding on bond elections and in some areas, selecting people to serve on the boards of soil and water districts.
What’s more, the city clerk used to have the responsibility of supervising city elections. Under the Local Elections Act, the Santa Fe County Clerk is in charge. The city clerk still hands out candidate packets and collects petition signatures, but election night duties are someone else’s responsibility.
County Clerk Katharine Clark has put together information about what is termed a regular local election. Find it at santafecountynm.gov/clerk/elections. There, voters can do everything from checking hours for early voting, finding a voting convenience center, requesting an absentee ballot or checking voter registration.
Clark also has begun a pilot project so voters can track the progress of their ballots — that way, there’s no worrying about whether a vote will be counted.
For many, another difference in municipal elections in Santa Fe is the method of voting. City elections use ranked-choice voting, which means a candidate must win a majority to win office. In races with just two candidates, that takes just one round of voting. When more than two candidates are running, vote counting continues until one person emerges with 50 percent plus one. In each round, whoever has the fewest votes is eliminated, with that candidate’s second-choice votes being redistributed.
The 2021 election is only the second city election in which ranked-choice voting is being used. In 2018, incumbent Mayor Alan Webber beat four opponents, leading every round — going from 39.2 percent in the first round to 66.2 percent in the fourth. This year, he faces two opponents, current City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler and engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson. Turnout in 2018 also increased, with more than 38 percent of voters showing up, well above the 28 percent of voters who participated in the 2014 municipal election.
How big will turnout be in 2021? That remains to be determined, starting this week. Early voting begins Tuesday at 100 Catron St. from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Expanded early voting begins Oct. 16, with Election Day on Nov. 2.
Still undecided? The New Mexican and the League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County will be teaming up this week to conduct virtual forums featuring all the municipal election candidates. We’ll broadcast at santafenewmexican.com. The forums begin at 6:30 p.m. with Districts 3 and 4 on Tuesday, District 1 on Wednesday and mayoral candidates Thursday.
Citizens have much to consider as they choose the leaders of the city we all love. It’s crunch time for this election. Get informed. Then get out and vote.
