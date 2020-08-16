Forget speeches in a big arena, a dazzling stage, cheering crowds and big balloon drops signaling the end of the evening — the Democratic National Convention, which begins Monday, will be virtual.
With large indoor gatherings unsafe during the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats — and Republicans next week — will not be meeting en masse to nominate their party’s presidential candidate.
Even so, for the next four days, expect a series of speakers designed to state the case for the election of presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden. There are plenty of reasons to vote against the incumbent, his handling of the pandemic being at the top, but it is important to give voters affirmative reasons as well. That’s the mission of the convention, even in a virtual age.
Biden is presenting his candidacy as a “battle for the soul of the nation.” He and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, want to show they stand ready to take up the fight to reclaim a better United States, one less burdened by the sins of racism, greed and ignorance.
His convention must highlight his appeal — experience, knowledge, judgment and compassion — and contrast those qualities to President Donald Trump. The hours of prime-time convention coverage (starting around 6 p.m. New Mexico time Monday-Thursday) will offer the party its opportunity to reach out to the base and to swing voters who are tired of the current occupant of the White House.
In 2018, suburban white voters who helped elect Trump, especially women, did not support GOP candidates. Should that exodus continue, the reelection of this president would be nearly out of reach. For that reason former GOP Gov. John Kasich is speaking Monday. The base matters, too, and winning is easier when the ticket excites core Democratic voters. That’s one reason Harris is on the ticket. Her qualifications, background and the groundbreaking nature of her candidacy should add sizzle to the week and the campaign.
On Wednesday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to speak — on the same night as former President Barack Obama and vice presidential nominee Harris. It’s definitely a prominent position. After reportedly being in the vice presidential mix, Lujan Grisham is being mentioned as a potential Cabinet secretary in a Biden administration.
Like the other speakers, she won’t be in a convention hall, speaking to the roar of the crowd. With no large gatherings possible right now, the theater might be minimized, but there remains the opportunity to deliver a clean, focused message.
And that’s the point of this American tradition, this gathering of delegates and political leaders. It’s not to pick a nominee. Those days ended decades ago.
For Democrats, the 1980 convention, where Ted Kennedy forced a vote to free delegates from incumbent President Jimmy Carter, was the last time there existed even a tiny doubt about the nominee.
Today, the party — virtual or in person — offers the opportunity for a candidate to persuade, make an impression and sweep voters of their feet. Campaign season is well and truly here.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.