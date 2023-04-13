The city of Santa Fe is in the midst of budget hearings, a process by which residents and government officials discuss priorities and spending plans for the year ahead. The 2024 fiscal year budget is hefty — totaling $403.4 million — with investments in infrastructure, maintenance dollars for parks and open spaces and funds to increase housing choices for residents. It represents about a 6.2% increase in spending over last year.

The first hearings took place this week, with more to come on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week and again April 25 and 26, with the Finance Committee scheduled to vote on the budget April 27.

A public hearing and final vote of the governing body is set for May 10. Hearings are in person at City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave., and can be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

