The city of Santa Fe is in the midst of budget hearings, a process by which residents and government officials discuss priorities and spending plans for the year ahead. The 2024 fiscal year budget is hefty — totaling $403.4 million — with investments in infrastructure, maintenance dollars for parks and open spaces and funds to increase housing choices for residents. It represents about a 6.2% increase in spending over last year.
The first hearings took place this week, with more to come on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week and again April 25 and 26, with the Finance Committee scheduled to vote on the budget April 27.
A public hearing and final vote of the governing body is set for May 10. Hearings are in person at City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave., and can be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
This is an understandably laborious process but offers residents the opportunity to speak out on what they think the city’s priorities should be. It’s not just about how government plans to spend your money in the next fiscal year, but how well money is being spent.
Often, residents are more interested in the nuts and bolts of city government. They want trash picked up, roads without potholes, clean parks and public spaces, swift police responses and recreational centers with generous hours and spotless bathrooms. Budget hearings are yet another opportunity to weigh in on whether that’s happening right now.
Mayor Alan Webber has stressed his budget continues investments in how city government operates. He says he wants it to be a “just” budget, a term most people support in theory.
But in the real world, residents also want to know when the culvert beneath West Alameda Street will be fixed — and just as important, why preventive maintenance didn’t head off the collapse. Instead, thousands of residents are facing months of construction and delays.
Some $2.5 million has been set aside next year for road improvements, with another $540,000 for median safety work. Is that enough? Will maintenance be proactive instead of reactive? Those are questions city workers and elected officials can address during this process. (The public works portion of the budget will be discussed starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.)
Other areas emphasized in the budget could improve the quality of life for many city residents: $4.2 million for housing assistance; $1.5 million for homelessness services; and $1 million for eviction prevention services. There is $750,000 for mortgage down payment assistance for city first responders, part of a continued effort to help the men and women who serve Santa Fe find homes in the city where they work.
One big promise is close to being completed. The Santa Fe Teen Center is opening this summer, and the budget sets aside $1.3 million in staff and operational expenses for operations.
Another large chunk of money — $1.2 million annually — will be set aside for employee pay raises. It’s important the city is focusing on bigger raises for the folks who make the least — proposed increases are 3% for anyone making less than $100,000 a year and only 1% for those over $100,000. That’s on top of 8% raises for most city employees awarded last year.
City union leaders are pointing out the raises won’t keep up with inflation. Taken cumulatively, the city seems to be doing its best, especially for workers who aren’t pocketing big paychecks.
One criticism, which is made nearly every year against every administration, is that workers should be brought into the budget process earlier. Considering raises will be subject to the collective bargaining processes, earlier participation — and simply asking workers more directly what they need — never is a bad idea. All governments, whether at the city, state or federal level, should try it more often.
The hearings offer citizens the chance to be heard — and we encourage everyone interested in how the city is run and our tax dollars spent to pay attention.