Santa Fe returns to its rural roots this week at the annual Santa Fe County Fair.

It’s a celebration of a time when more people grew their own food, kept a cow for milk, sewed clothes or made quilts, and otherwise lived a more self-reliant life.

It’s also a living reminder that agriculture is an important industry and activity in Santa Fe County and New Mexico. Farm families are our neighbors, and our county is richer for their presence. More broadly, a county fair brings together the people — young and old — who know how to create and to do.

