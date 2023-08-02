Santa Fe returns to its rural roots this week at the annual Santa Fe County Fair.
It’s a celebration of a time when more people grew their own food, kept a cow for milk, sewed clothes or made quilts, and otherwise lived a more self-reliant life.
It’s also a living reminder that agriculture is an important industry and activity in Santa Fe County and New Mexico. Farm families are our neighbors, and our county is richer for their presence. More broadly, a county fair brings together the people — young and old — who know how to create and to do.
If you have never been, stop by to enjoy this free, fun event.
This year’s fair opened Wednesday at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds, with the first day featuring goats, lambs and rabbits. Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, poultry, swine, indoor exhibits and cattle will be on display. On Friday, there’s a round-robin showmanship event, a buyers’ reception and a highlight of the week — the livestock auction at 4 p.m. in the show arena.
Indoor exhibits will be open all day, offering fairgoers the chance to see photography, crafts, preserved foods, metalwork and other handmade goods.
Talent and creativity are rewarded, with top finishers going to the New Mexico State Fair later this year.
Family Fun Day starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the exhibit hall open until 7 p.m. and a dance closing the event at 8 p.m. This is old-fashioned fun, without screens or social media, just people meeting, talking and dancing. A county fair offers a moment for people to take stock of their work — whether from winter nights spent piecing together what will become an heirloom quilt or the fruits of the summer growing season.
For young people who raise animals through 4-H or as part of a family endeavor, seeing their best rabbit or chicken win a prize shows how hard work pays off. Money from the auction often goes into a savings account for future college classes — but the rewards are much greater than the prospect of prize money.
The commitment to raise animals, getting up early, making sure they are fed and watered and caring for them if they are ill, is a daily one. The jobs must be performed, rain or shine, hot or cold. Children who have raised livestock grow up to be adults who show up for work on time and put their best effort into a job. They are responsible. The rewards of county fair participation last a lifetime. Plus, it’s a lot of fun.
A county fair signals that summer is almost over — the start of public school in Santa Fe is less than two weeks away. A perfect way to end the summer is by stopping by the rodeo grounds.
Kids will enjoy looking at the animals. Adults will appreciate the creative work of neighbors who can photograph stunning sunsets or fashion a floral arrangement. There are even entry slots for rocketry and models; learning the skills to build them takes patience, concentration and the ability to stick to a task until it’s done right. Those are lessons for life, on display yearly at the county fair.