Spring forward is almost upon us.
That means individuals will get another hour of light at the end of the day. On Sunday, daylight saving time is back.
Each time the country adjusts its clocks, there is discussion about the disruption changing the time causes. From upsetting sleep patterns to concern about the lack of light when people are out in afternoons and evenings, everyone has opinions on the time change.
In New Mexico, legislation is introduced frequently to stop the twice-yearly time change, whether to keep the state permanently on standard time or preserve daylight saving time year-round.
Congress has to allow any state decision, but, after years of debate, it appears that could happen.
A nationwide movement calling for eliminating twice yearly clock changing is gaining steam. That's because people are beginning to understand this arbitrary back-and-forth is unhealthy.
Research has linked changing the time to everything from increases in heart attacks, fatal traffic accidents, on-the-job injuries and miscarriages. There is disagreement about whether keeping standard time all year would be better — sleep experts are afraid too little light in the mornings will upset natural circadian clocks and cause health problems.
We have said before that one time for the entire year is the way to go, whichever is selected.
So far, 19 states have passed legislation that would allow their states to adopt year-round daylight saving time if Congress approves, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Another 22 are considering it. Whole regions could change their time preferences — moving forward in spring and never moving back. Extra sunshine eventually would make up for the lost hour of sleep. For people who don't want children to wait for the bus in the dark, daylight saving time year-round might offer the perfect excuse to start school later. Research also shows children perform better at school when it begins later, say around 9 a.m. or 9:30 a.m.
For time to stop shifting twice a year, Congress needs to amend the Uniform Time Act of 1966, something unlikely Senate allies Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Edward Markey, D-Mass., have teamed up to make happen. Their legislation would let states permanently reset their clocks to daylight saving time. Florida already is ready to make the switch once Congress passes the legislation.
After years of complaining about the time change, a movement seems to be gathering momentum.
Keeping one time the whole year could pass in bipartisan fashion, with Congress showing — on this issue, at least — it can enact legislation with support from both sides of the aisle.
For now, it’s spring forward. But if Congress acts, perhaps much of the nation no longer will have to spring forward ever again. New Mexico should join the movement.
