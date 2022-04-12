The next time you hear parents, teachers unions, school board members and administrators bloviate about their favorite old saw — "It's about the kids" — turn and walk away. Quickly.
You won't be able to keep a straight face.
It's not about the kids.
The most recent example came last week, when Santa Fe Public Schools — bowing to pressure from parents who evidently don't want their children in school beyond May or sooner than mid-August, and a union worried about teacher exhaustion from pressures caused by the pandemic — said it would not take advantage of 10 extra instructional days fully funded by state taxpayers.
District Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez cited a plebiscite in announcing Santa Fe schools would return to a traditional school calendar rather than take part in Extended Learning Time, the state program aimed at boosting achievement. He also noted the district would not be participating in K-5 Plus, the state program that adds 25 days to the calendar for elementary schools and is focused on narrowing learning gaps for children in low-income schools.
In Santa Fe, that covers thousands.
The vote to eschew more school time, Chavez said, was overwhelming. We don't doubt it.
We also don't doubt it's the wrong move.
Santa Fe's fig leaf is that it isn't alone. In Albuquerque, where public schools' shortcomings are blamed for everything from the crime crisis to global warming, the school board there punted on a similar opportunity, allowing schools to decide whether they'd take advantage of the program.
That's rich. Makes you wonder why we elect school boards in the first place, since they can conveniently let schools do what they want when the issue becomes too hot to handle — i.e., when parents complain.
No one with any credibility argues the pandemic hasn't taken a grievous toll on public education — here and yonder. How could it not? For more than a year, it forced teachers and students to create a new way of learning, usually through electronic methods. In some cases, those innovations were successful. But in others, the fabric of learning is shredded.
The day before Santa Fe announced it wasn't availing itself of extra time, the district detailed its struggles with math scores to the Board of Education. There's no way to pretty this up: local students aren't learning the subject.
According to a presentation to the school board last week, only 18 percent in grades 3 through 8 were proficient in math at the end of the 2020-21 school year. At mid-year assessments this year, for the same group, the number is 12 percent. You don't have to be a trigonometry whiz to know the district needs a Marshall Plan in the discipline.
Can the pandemic be blamed? You bet. Are Santa Fe's travails with the subject any more corrosive than other districts? Not according to state statistics.
The district plans to implement some special programs to deal with the problem, and though we hope that helps, such a course belies the real issue — one that, goodness help us, may need the Legislature and Public Education Department to fix.
The state's school calendar, based on a 19th century model in an agrarian society, is simply too short — and that could be said before the pandemic. Now that COVID-19 has deprived many students of key building blocks in subjects like math, where learning is based on ladder-like mastery of skills, it's absolutely critical New Mexico no longer let districts (and parents, and unions) decide whether they will opt into more time. This is the moment to build extra time into a school calendar.
Just how much time, of course, will be a battle royale, with all the special interest groups weighing in. But for them to have any credibility, they have to agree on two things:
u Kids need more time in school than what they're getting now.
u In a year when New Mexico will fund its teaching workforce at rates higher than at any time in history, there's no reason to stay within traditional calendar margins.
None of this guarantees Santa Fe's and New Mexico's desultory math scores will rise like a rocket in one year, or even several. But for an industry that likes to hear words like "moonshot," it's time to end the old paradigm — not the least of which is quaking like an aspen branch every time a parent complains schools aren't getting it done.
Those many parents who voted against extra days are complicit in the system's shortcomings.
You see, it is about the kids. But for those words to mean anything, change has got to come.
