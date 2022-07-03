Enjoy today’s Fourth of July celebrations in Santa Fe. They're brought to you in large part by volunteers.
Those volunteers are up early to toss and turn pancakes, bringing back one of Santa Fe’s favorite traditions for the first time since 2019. Pancakes on the Plaza dates back more than 45 years, with the Santa Fe Rotary Club organizing the 2022 version. It’s a massive endeavor, involving hundreds of volunteers who mix enough dough and flip enough pancakes to serve 10,000 or so people.
Probably double that number will toddle down to the Plaza during the day, bringing with them chairs to sit on the grass, or a blanket to lie on. There, they will sit and greet friends, catch up on news and listen to music, even if they don’t eat pancakes. Besides the fun, it's for a good cause. Money raised from the breakfast will go to organizations that support youth and families in Santa Fe.
It’s not just the individuals working the breakfast who make it happen — business sponsors are an important part of ensuring piping hot pancakes are part of a Santa Fe Fourth. And the Santa Fe Rotary Club, with its own core members, is a valuable civic organization that works year-round on projects to improve our town and the world.
Spending much of the day on the Plaza with friends and family, relaxing like back in the day, definitely improves our corner of the world. If you ate breakfast at home, or prefer to grab a burrito, you still might enjoy the car show, music on the bandstand or the arts and crafts show — it’s all happening in and around the Plaza on the Fourth. (See the schedule online at pancakesontheplaza.com/event-info/schedule/). And thanks, too, to city of Santa Fe workers who help the event run smoothly.
At night, the official city fireworks show also depends on volunteers to make the spectacle happen, in addition to city employees who work the event. This time, the civic club stepping up to get the job done is the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe.
Volunteers from this busy organization — Kiwanis members also stage the Burning of Zozobra and New Year’s Eve on the Plaza — will help provide the spectacular sky show Americans associate with the Fourth. Some 43 club members assist during the evening. Fun begins around 4 p.m. at Santa Fe Place Mall, with music and other activities until dusk.
When it’s dark enough, the sky becomes lit — a display that can be watched from the mall parking lot and park. It’s all free, too.
Not everyone shows up at the mall. People who want to avoid crowds often catch the fireworks from their roofs or backyards, with some folks taking in the scene from nearby walking trails and then strolling home after the show.
All of this fun, all of this spectacle, all of this celebrating our nation’s birthday — it's brought to you by volunteers. The help ensure a Santa Fe Fourth has plenty of sizzle and pop. We appreciate the hours of work from these community volunteers. Without them, Santa Fe would be less special.