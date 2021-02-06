Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a sweeping pronouncement in her State of the State address last month. We all heard it. Schools could open up for more in-person learning starting Monday, Feb. 8.
Trouble is, many districts still aren’t ready — whether because enough teachers aren’t available, the logistics are overwhelming or they are short-staffed. And remember, teachers in New Mexico are not an immediate priority for receiving vaccines to protect against COVID-19, meaning educators could be returning to schools without the added protection of immunization. Many districts, including Santa Fe, have a large numbers of teachers with medical exemptions that allow them to work from home.
While the experts agree that students should be in more traditional classrooms rather than learning from home via the internet, making that happen is challenging — much like this entire year of education during a pandemic.
In Santa Fe, Superintendent Veronica García has set a goal of Feb. 22 for a return to hybrid learning, with students at all grade levels studying at home virtually and in traditional classrooms.
The Feb. 22 date is no accident. That’s the deadline the state Public Education Department has set for districts that want their student-athletes to participate in delayed fall sports. Districts not back in hybrid learning by Feb. 22 — under current guidelines — won’t be allowed to field teams.
Albuquerque Public Schools, with 13 traditional high schools, is unsure whether it can get up and running by Feb. 22 in a hybrid model. If APS schools cannot compete, that would leave few opponents for other large high schools. Linking whether schools are run remotely or in person with the playing of sports should be reconsidered.
As we have said before, few have lost as much during the pandemic as young people.
That includes high school athletes, who have worked for years for the chance to shine during those precious seasons, only to see them canceled. We don’t quibble with the decision to put the health of high school athletes first — not playing sports was a responsible decision.
Similarly, bringing back athletics is responsible under current conditions. Limited seasons will give schools, coaches, athletes and families the opportunity to show they can practice and play games safely. It rewards the young people who have lost so much and gives seniors an opportunity to showcase their talents.
Remember, too, New Mexico children are attending school — they just aren’t inside a building. Making a physical presence an essential part of bringing back sports would exclude too many children.
We don’t see the logic.
Districts that might stick to remote learning aren’t doing so because they can’t keep children safe. It’s more likely that not enough teachers will return — some have medical issues and others are wary of risking their health with vaccines days or weeks away. Or, they might live in a household with at-risk spouses, parents or children. There is a shortage of substitute teachers, too. Staffing is going to be extremely challenging for all districts.
Yes, cautiously move to in-person schooling — and as part of that effort, get more vaccines to teachers and staff members. That’s the surest way to open up physical schools. As the state moves to opening up, keep an eye on case numbers and especially, watch to see if the new, contagious strains are popping up in New Mexico. As we have seen in the past with COVID-19, what seems acceptable one week can be unsafe the next.
None of that means student-athletes shouldn’t have a chance to play. Their schools are open even if buildings are shuttered. Keep the interests of kids in mind — both in opening schools and allowing sports. That’s a winning approach.
