Two Mile Pond — now half its recent size — was drained, in part, to contend with the area’s depleting water resources. “We are in the beginning stages of helping folks to understand what is a very complicated water situation,” said District 2 City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, chairwoman of the city’s Water Conservation Committee.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Two Mile Pond has been a beloved site of respite for those who enjoy nature.

No more.

The pond has been drained — at least for now — leaving its enthusiasts worried about waterfowl and other animals that rested there.

