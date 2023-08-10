Two Mile Pond has been a beloved site of respite for those who enjoy nature.
No more.
The pond has been drained — at least for now — leaving its enthusiasts worried about waterfowl and other animals that rested there.
The pond off Upper Canyon Road was created after the removal of Two Mile Dam, filled with a combination of river water and ground seepage. Over the years, beavers, ducks, geese, threatened leopard frogs and other wild creatures stopped awhile. It was a rare wetland in the desert, unique in our city. Located near the Santa Fe Canyon Preserve, 525 acres of open space established by The Nature Conservancy in 2000, Two Mile Pond has proved popular.
Conservancy officials say the pond is a big draw to the preserve, which attracts some 30,000 people each year.
Sadly, the pond has been drained of much of its water because of a series of unfortunate circumstances.
The State Engineer’s Office — arbiter of water issues in New Mexico — deemed illegal a diversion channel from the Santa Fe River Bypass Channel that was installed by The Nature Conservancy in 2012. Senior water users complained the flow affected delivery of their water. Not wanting a costly legal battle, the conservancy has stopped the flow to the pond.
The restored river channel was built a few years back to reconnect a historic channel of the Santa Fe River flowing through Two Mile Pond. Pond lovers believe blocking the water through the pond violates the Living River Ordinance of 2012, a city law that requires the release of water to keep the river flowing at certain times of year. To them, the channel was a restoration, not a diversion.
Whoever is correct, the pond has became stagnant and smelly, with mosquitoes breeding — a circumstance that alarmed the Canyon Road Neighborhood Association. Members called for city action. When city workers came to investigate, they found a clogged pipe and other issues that had led to water building up beyond the pond’s intended size. They removed water.
But neighbors wanted moving water again, a flow to eliminate stagnancy and bring back the creatures. Neighbors also say the smaller pond resembles a mud flat and is still a health hazard. The problem is far from fixed, with different stakeholders wanting different results. For example, members of the river commission worry sending Living River water to the pond means that far downstream water users won’t receive the water they need.
Losing a pond that had become a habitat for so many creatures seems a shame. Two Mile Pond is not one of the Great Lakes. It shouldn’t take much water to flow through and keep the pond from becoming stagnant. The question is how.
What’s more, there’s disagreement over the legality of the diversion. The restored river channel was permitted by the federal government and the state, which also helped pay for it. The city allowed it as well. This wasn’t a secret project, built in the dark of night to divert water from another user.
In passing the Living River Ordinance, citizens made it clear they desired the protection of riparian areas such as Two Mile Pond. This is not merely an issue for the Canyon Road area, but for everyone concerned about creating and maintaining wet areas in our dry climate. Restoration of riparian habitats along the river remains a key element of the ordinance. Destruction of the pond defeats the law’s intent.
The city, state, residents and The Nature Conservancy should have another go at finding a way to keep Two Mile Pond. The birds who find refuge there, the frogs (if any survive) and the people who crave quiet will be grateful.