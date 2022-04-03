A recent tale of a lost hiker is a timely reminder heading into the mountains is more than a walk in the park.
The woman, who became lost while hiking the Borrego Trail last Sunday, called 911 around 5:45 p.m. to tell dispatchers she needed help. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office first asked State Police to begin a search. When that agency couldn’t respond, a deputy texted the woman and asked for her GPS coordinates. He told her to stay put and he would come and get her. Because of GPS, it was less a search and more a rescue operation.
However, the woman’s cell phone was down to 2 percent of its power; it’s close to a miracle the phone was working and that texts got through. Any hiker knows cell service is spotty in the mountains.
Even with the rescue on the way, time was running short. Night was shrouding the mountains and the temperature had dropped to 30 degrees. The hiker apparently did not take to the trail prepared with winter clothing despite snow still being on the ground. She was getting chilled as the sun went down.
Two deputies made the trip up in a pickup, but the truck couldn’t navigate the steep hillside in the snow. They stopped, and one of the deputies hiked to where the woman waited. The deputy gave her his jacket and water because she was cold and dehydrated. Then came the trip out.
It took a 1.7-mile hike down an off-trail route through a foot of snow to get her off the mountain. Waiting rescue personnel checked her, and deputies drove her back to where her car was parked at the Borrego Trailhead.
All’s well that ended well.
But it could easily have ended differently.
It’s recommended hikers don’t take to the trails alone. Not only can they get lost, but a solo hiker can get hurt, with no way to find help. Cell phones should be fully charged, and it’s not a bad idea to take an extra battery just in case. If you are hiking alone, leave a note in the car giving your route and your estimated time back. Tell a friend where you are going in case you get stuck. That way, if cell service isn’t working in the wilderness, the friend can call emergency personnel.
Of course, hikers need to be able to spend the night. That’s the difference between hiking in the woods and walking in town.
A hiker should carry a light pack with a jacket, extra layers, matches, fire starter, a flashlight, snacks, water and a first aid kit. Take a map, compass and GPS. Especially for novice hikers, make sure you’ve reviewed the trail.
Borrego can be confusing, and the wrong turn can send a hiker into the wilderness rather than back to the parking lot. Knowing how to read a compass means that even if a hiker gets turned around, recovery would be possible.
Despite getting lost, the hiker reached out and the sheriff’s office responded efficiently and well. She is safe. But what happened to her is a lesson — don’t go into the woods without proper gear. Preparation matters, and the life you save could be your own.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.