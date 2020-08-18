A reality of COVID-19 pandemic is that experts are learning on the fly — in real time, as events unfold.
It is critical that these experts take note of what works, wherever they find strategies to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus or improve the rate of survival for people who contract the disease.
Lessons in how to reduce the death rate from COVID are occurring on the White Mountain Apache reservation in Arizona — and it could come down to contact tracing, but with a twist.
On the reservation, members of the tribe have been infected with the coronavirus at more than 10 times the rate of people in Arizona as a whole. Yet the tribal death rate is far lower, 1.3 percent compared to 2.1 percent in Arizona.
According to a recent New York Times article, epidemiologists believe that intensive contact tracing — with teams that include doctors — helped find people who are gravely ill before it was too late to intervene with medical treatments.
Team members carry with them an inexpensive medical device, an oximeter. Placed on a fingertip, the device detects dangerously low blood oxygen levels in people who don’t even know they are seriously ill. Those people, with treatment, often do not succumb to COVID.
The approach at the White Mountain Apache reservation is somewhat different than the usual contact tracing, designed to find infected people and stop the spread of the virus.
A case study of the approach in the New England Journal of Medicine talks about how health care providers developed this approach. “Ours was one of the last areas in the state to see COVID-19, and we therefore had time to prepare our public health response,” the article stated. “We developed an aggressive, integrated early-response plan that relied heavily on contact tracing to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
With crowded, multi-general housing situations on the reservation, stopping the spread within households was almost impossible — some residents even tried quarantining sick people by pitching tents in the yard. The team members focused on tracing contact, but also rapid testing, follow up calls with high-risk people who tested positive but also looking to identify people who did not realize they were sick.
As the article stated, “We try to evaluate everyone in the household when we are visiting elders, and we frequently discover people with oxygen saturations of 80 percent or lower who did not know they were infected. Only by being in the field are we able to identify such patients early, initiate supportive care, and perhaps save a few lives.”
Such outreach is intensive and likely won’t work across an entire state or nation, but would be extremely effective in certain communities or areas. It is working to save lives in an area where many more people might have been expected to die.
With COVID, the more we learn, the better we can treat this pandemic. The lessons from the White Mountain Apache offer useful strategies to flatten the curve and save lives.
