Northern New Mexico is blessed to be a place where individuals tackle problems head on, making a difference for their neighbors.
And every year, The New Mexican honors those difference-makers — it’s a tradition dating back to 1985.
The 10 Who Made a Difference honorees for 2022 — plus a posthumous one to honor the contributions of a beloved community member — are the people who help those in crisis, whether at home or abroad; teach children the love of sports; preserve our culture; honor our veterans; and collectively, perform the work that brings this area together.
In ways big and small, these honorees make our corner of the world a better place.
As always, the process for selecting individuals who are making a difference starts with nominations from the community. In 2022, an outpouring of suggestions flooded in. News content editor Cynthia Miller collated the nominations, sending them to a team of New Mexican reporters and editors who picked their top choices.
From there, the 10 selections emerged. This year, our 10 Who Made a Difference honorees are Joan and Arthur “Lowlow” Medina, Andrew Lustig, Argos MacCallum, Margaret “Margy” Willen, Ray Sandoval, Eleanor Brenner, the Honor Guard of American Legion Lucero Y Nava Post 12, Richard Martinez, Karen Velarde Lashley and Karen St. Clair.
Additionally, we are honoring Michaelann Perea, who was killed while riding her bicycle in a charity event, for her community contributions.
Beginning Thanksgiving Day and continuing into December, we will introduce them to Santa Fe. Reading the stories of community volunteers, and discussing their efforts, is a wonderful conversation starter at the holiday. Tales of inspiring neighbors certainly beats heated political discussions for table talk.
What's more, hearing about people who go above and beyond could inspire more individuals to begin making their own difference. After all, when we see what one person’s efforts can mean, it is logical to want to emulate them.
Whether advocating for patients of a complex disease, spreading the story of low riders, taking medical treatment across the globe, or helping feed and clothe victims of devastating wildfires, our 10 Who selections are not satisfied simply with the way things are. They want to improve the community they love.
This year’s honorees have expanded theater offerings, taught running to girls and tennis to young people. They have taken aid to victims of fire, or taught nonviolent conflict resolution and leadership skills at the prison. At the local American Legion, volunteers honor the departed, demonstrating patriotism in word and deed.
And in 2022, we are are paying tribute to Perea, who was only 35 when she lost her life. Despite her relative youth, she has made such a difference in Santa Fe, her memory will inspire people for years to come. Along with Perea you will meet a collection of impressive volunteers — something we find to be true every year we choose our honorees.
The stories begin on Thanksgiving and will run each day in the newspaper. Then, on Dec. 2, all the articles will be gathered in magazine format to be enjoyed all at once. On Friday, when Santa Fe gathers on the Plaza to light the Christmas tree, we will honor this year's recipients of the 10 Who Made a Difference award. It might be worth your while to come and offer a cheer. Goodness knows, they deserve it.