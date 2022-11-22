Northern New Mexico is blessed to be a place where individuals tackle problems head on, making a difference for their neighbors.

And every year, The New Mexican honors those difference-makers — it’s a tradition dating back to 1985.

The 10 Who Made a Difference honorees for 2022 — plus a posthumous one to honor the contributions of a beloved community member — are the people who help those in crisis, whether at home or abroad; teach children the love of sports; preserve our culture; honor our veterans; and collectively, perform the work that brings this area together.

