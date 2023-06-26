The plan to use aerial insecticides over 25,000 acres in the Rio Chama watershed because of a massive grasshopper infestation devastating grasses must be reconsidered.
The chemical selected, carbaryl, is dangerous for essential pollinators — bees and Monarch butterflies, among other creatures — and could harm birds, fish, field mice and, indirectly, larger animals.
Carbaryl presents concerns for humans, as well. The Environmental Protection Agency has determined the chemical likely is carcinogenic to humans, with other side effects, including nausea, headaches, dizziness, anxiety and mental confusion. The EPA also is reviewing carbaryl’s registration for use, seeking to determine how it should be used, considering its risks.
Even if aerial spraying were required, the choice of such a toxic chemical is questionable.
Yes, the chemical will kill the grasshoppers, but the collateral damage is simply too great. It’s the wrong approach.
The background is interesting.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service had decided to spray 670 gallons of carbaryl to wipe out the grasshoppers. Field technicians have counted more than 35 invasive grasshopper species per square yard, more than quadruple the eight per-yard considered an outbreak. Ranchers in the area apparently are requesting the assistance because the grasshoppers are fighting with cattle for grass on public lands. While no one wants rangelands damaged, aerial spraying is not the answer, particularly given our current understanding of the importance of pollinators and the delicate interdependency of species.
Human interference often will make what is happening on the ground worse, with unintended consequences — a lesson we seem unable to learn.
The spraying was scheduled to start Monday but has been postponed until at least July 7 to gather more public input. The public certainly did not receive adequate notice — groups criticizing the proposed action found out it was scheduled to start almost by accident, when a staff member came across a document outlining the time, place, acreage, the pesticide and amount of chemical to be used.
An inspection service official said public notice was placed on the agency website and in the Albuquerque Journal — back in March. Public comment was received on a general proposal to spray but not on the specific spraying plan itself. That’s not good enough.
Coincidentally, June 19-25 was Official Pollinator Week, established to encourage the health of pollinators, whose presence is essential for producing more than 100 crops grown in the United States. Early summer is an active time for pollinators because of wildflower blooms.
Bureau of Land Management Taos Field Office Manager Pamela Mathis can halt the project; much of the spraying will occur on land overseen by the agency, and the inspection service conducts its efforts through a memo of understanding that grants permission under certain conditions. Mathis should exercise her authority and stop the spraying. (Email BLM at blm_nm_tafo_admin@blm.gov).
She has told groups opposing the project she is evaluating the inspection service’s environmental assessment’s compliance with National Environmental Policy Act procedures. She is looking at the spraying effects on endangered species and whether Native tribes were consulted adequately.
If her authority is called into question, this is a project on which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state’s Congressional delegation can express their opposition, while also outlining more sensible ways to help ranchers affected by the grasshopper infestation. It’s important to contact elected officials — U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández represents the area and needs to hear from voters.
Considering the potency of the chemical, its potential for harm and the lack of adequate notice to all the people living in and around the 25,000 acres of the Rio Chama watershed, this project should be abandoned. Aerial spraying — attacking pests on all fronts — once was common. Science has shown us the damage insecticides do to pollinators.