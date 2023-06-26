The plan to use aerial insecticides over 25,000 acres in the Rio Chama watershed because of a massive grasshopper infestation devastating grasses must be reconsidered.

The chemical selected, carbaryl, is dangerous for essential pollinators — bees and Monarch butterflies, among other creatures — and could harm birds, fish, field mice and, indirectly, larger animals.

Carbaryl presents concerns for humans, as well. The Environmental Protection Agency has determined the chemical likely is carcinogenic to humans, with other side effects, including nausea, headaches, dizziness, anxiety and mental confusion. The EPA also is reviewing carbaryl’s registration for use, seeking to determine how it should be used, considering its risks.

