Senior year for high school students tops off years of hard work, achieved after sacrifice, dedication and perseverance. Seniors deserve to be honored, and that remains true even when physical school has been canceled because of a pandemic.
For the seniors of the Class of 2020, there were no spring sports or activities, no proms or banquets or honor assemblies. And come the end of May in Santa Fe, there likely will be no in-person graduation ceremonies — at least not at the end of this school year as is traditional. Think of what seniors are missing. No visits of graduating seniors to their elementary schools, providing inspiration to younger students. No caps and gowns. No strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” as the graduates walk in. No speeches. And at the end of the graduation ceremony, no caps tossed into the air with exuberance.
Seniors deserve their own spotlight, however it can be achieved in this age of isolation and social distancing. Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García is going to gather principals and senior staffers to find ways to honor the graduating class of 2020. She has promised, too, to hold physical graduation ceremonies in the future, although once students scatter, that could be difficult to arrange.
Right now, Santa Fe needs to find ways to honor a class of students who are finishing high school in a world turned upside down. Around the country, other school districts are finding innovative ways to honor young people — an activity, by the way, that brings the community together in a positive way during hard times.
In Arkansas, school districts want to preserve traditions. The Clinton district is going to use four days for graduation ceremonies, with students graduating one by one as close family members watch. And by one by one, we mean just that. Each graduate will go in — after having her or his temperature taken — and walk across the stage, receive a diploma, have the tassel on the cap flipped and get a graduation portrait. Wearing a mask, except for the portrait. The individual graduations are scheduled to last 15 minutes each.
Individual graduation videos will be spliced together, complete with speech videos from students and adults, to be played later at a drive-in theater — creating that sense of unity we expect from mass graduation ceremonies.
In Hope, Ark., students will pick up diplomas, graduation regalia and even yard signs on what would have been graduation day. For the week after, the graduates are being asked to wear graduation robes and record themselves, perhaps thanking their families or paying tribute to a favorite teacher. The videos will be compiled so everyone can watch on YouTube, a tribute that will include traditional commencement speeches from the decorated high school stage. The Fayetteville district is rescheduling graduation for July and planning an afternoon prom after morning graduation. All plans are liable to change, depending on the state of the pandemic.
In some Pennsylvania districts, families were encouraged to decorate the front doors of graduates — paying tribute to graduates without violating social distancing rules. The photos are being displayed on social media but also for publication in school yearbooks.
An Oregon district produced colorful signs for seniors to display in windows or on yards — that’s an effective way to honor graduates and fairly simple to accomplish. The signs also are digital, so families can post them to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram as a public acknowledgement. In Arizona, districts are posting yearbook entries on social media since they can’t hand out yearbooks right now. Utah districts are planning socially distant graduations now and a large gathering in the future so seniors can be together one last time when restrictions are lifted. In Texas, street banners with the graduates’ photos are being put up — townspeople in Smithville raised $4,650 in just 20 hours to buy the banners and honor 114 graduates. They grabbed the idea from the small town of Davis, Okla.
Across the nation, in other words, parents, school officials and students are finding ways to honor graduates. Seniors will have their moment to shine — and that’s as it should be. We can’t wait to see Santa Fe’s plans — and those from Pojoaque, Pecos and points north — to honor graduates.
