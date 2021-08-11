President Joe Biden’s unshakeable belief that Democrats and Republicans still can pass consequential legislation designed to solve problems is part and parcel of the man.
Aside from the president, though, few others believed he would make much headway on passing infrastructure legislation with broad support — yet the $1 trillion-plus bill was approved by the Senate on Tuesday and is going to the House of Representatives.
And approval came with more than a token Republican or two. The legislation — designed to repair roads and bridges, invest in high-speed internet and otherwise shore up crumbling infrastructure — was approved 69-30, with 19 Republican votes that included a yes from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Final passage remains a ways off. The House will return early from the summer recess to consider not just the infrastructure bill but also a $3.5 trillion budget framework passed early Wednesday morning before the Senate adjourned. House progressive Democrats say they want investments in public works and human capital to be passed together.
Without spending on key Democratic priorities such as funding universal pre-K, combating climate change and so-called human infrastructure, support for infrastructure from House Democrats is at risk; too much spending, and moderate Senate Democrats might not get on board.
In other words, it could still fall apart.
Let’s hope that doesn’t happen. In negotiations, priorities and spending will change. That’s to be expected. But whether they are moderates worried about spending, or progressives concerned about climate, legislators need to understand that a Congress unable to make policy is worthless.
Half a loaf, a quarter — sometimes even a slice of bread — is better than gridlock.
Both New Mexico senators, Democrats Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. That’s because they realize the pandemic has revealed how much the nation needs to rebuild.
Think of residents of the Navajo Nation without clean water or reliable internet service, or the suffering of people on the West Coast enduring wildfires. We have seen the failures of the electric grid next door in Texas; it must be made more resilient not just in that state but across the country.
Important for the West is a section of the massive bill championed by Heinrich to establish a hard-rock mine reclamation grant program through the Department of Interior. It’s designed to clean up areas where the polluter can’t be found, so communities don’t suffer. There’s also money to reduce wildfire risk, investing in prevention.
Luján secured funds to bring technology to the fight against drunken driving, with money to go to researching and developing systems that can stop drunks from taking the wheel. He also advanced an act to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells so their pollution doesn’t risk New Mexico’s air and water.
It’s the same story in every state across the country. No wonder the 2,000-page bill is sprawling — and likely imperfect.
Still, it offers a road map and the funding to meet challenges the country faces. If senators and representatives can work together to repair roads, expand public transportation, invest in renewable energy — all of which this bill does — there is hope that they can reform immigration or pass legislation that protects the right to vote.
Of course, Republicans and Democrats won’t always agree. They shouldn’t. But they had lost the ability to find points of agreement and use them to pass laws that help the American people. In the end, that should be what it’s all about — governing, not politics.
Senate approval of an infrastructure package offers a glimmer of hope that Congress can be functional once more. Keep it going.
