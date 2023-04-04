Donald Trump has a way of sucking the air out of a room.
And in his case, the room stretches from sea to shining sea.
There was a time when the former president took up less space: New York City or Atlantic City or Palm Beach or whatever golf resort would have him. Those were the genteel times when a business mogul, occasional TV star and media blowhard could pass through like an unwelcome squall.
But once Trump ran for president and won, his utterances — however vile or banal — began to dominate 24/7 cable news coverage. He was a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Donald, day after day after day.
National news companies that should have known better let Trump control their news coverage in the 2016 presidential campaign. Once he captured the presidency, they had no choice. Alas, even in defeat, Trump does not go away.
He still craves the spotlight, and on Tuesday in New York, it shone brightly. Again.
For the first time in U.S. history, a former president was facing criminal charges. And the media circus was as loud and raucous as ever.
Sadly, Trump deprives the nation of fresh air once more.
But while Trump heard the felony counts against him, here some of the stories the all-Trump, all-the-time folks were missing.
u In Tennessee, the site of America’s most recent school shooting, hundreds of young people marched on the state capitol last week to protest their lawmakers’ lack of support for regulating guns. The repercussions of the protests — which were both noisy and peaceful — are continuing to reverberate in the wake of six deaths.
u Three Democrats in Tennessee’s House of Representatives are facing expulsion from the GOP-dominated chamber for joining with the protesters. They are being stripped of committee assignments; a resolution is before the House to kick them out. A big deal for democracy, but one that is getting less coverage than it deserves because members of the media are focused (again) on Trump.
u In Texas, that state’s Senate Education Committee is considering a bill to require a copy of the Ten Commandments, King James version — a poster or framed, not original stone tablets — be placed “conspicuously” in every public school classroom in the state. A second troublesome piece of legislation would allow schools to hire chaplains — no certification required — in place of trained guidance counselors or social workers.
World news coverage can receive less air and print time, too.
Finland officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Tuesday, doubling the military alliance’s land border with Russia. Finland’s move is a turnaround from a country that long had insisted it was safer outside the military alliance. But that position evidently changed when Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine without provocation.
Both Finland and Sweden, which had remained unallied, asked to join after the invasion; they wanted the collective security guaranteed by NATO membership. Sweden’s application remains stalled by Turkey, but on the same day a former president was charged and booked in New York, the NATO alliance grew stronger.
With so much going on, at home in the United States and in the world, one man cannot be allowed to hog the stage. A grand jury has indicted a former president. The justice system will play out, as it does for all criminal defendants.
More indictments, whether for alleged attempted interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential balloting or for Trump’s alleged misuse of classified material, are possible.