In 2019, Congress passed the John S. McCain III 21st Century Conservation Service Corps Act, amending and expanding the Public Lands Corps Act to establish the Indian Youth Service Corps.
Now, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is fulfilling the promise of this initiative, designed to provide education, employment and training to Indigenous youth through conservation projects on public and Native lands.
Young people accepted into the corps will work to protect natural and cultural resources. Employment is part of the program, but so are additional educational opportunities, life skills coaching and mentoring.
This program can train a new generation of Indigenous leaders ready to carry on the important work of stewarding resources of tribes around the nation. Corps members can work on trail restoration, removal of invasive species, fire fuels reduction or restoring watersheds. Those are just some potential projects — and goodness knows, New Mexico's charred landscapes will need much work in the months and years ahead.
To establish the Indian Youth Service Corps, the Department of the Interior will provide $2 million this year to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, $700,000 to the National Park Service and $600,000 to the Bureau of Reclamation. The National Park Foundation also is funding $1 million and the Forest Service promising up to $5 million.
Corps members will work on tribal lands but also on federal lands where tribes have strong connections. This is an opportunity to do important work across the nation, including Alaska and Hawaii, building on the work of already established groups such as the nonprofit Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps in New Mexico and Arizona.
It's open to people from 16 to 30 — and up to age 35 for veterans. Tribes will enter into agreements with Qualified Youth or Conservation Corps, or perhaps start their own programs to develop the projects. Guidelines appear designed for flexibility and emphasize the ability of tribes to determine what work needs to be done — and what work they want done. That’s a far cry from the days of the federal government controlling the scope and nature of projects.
For young people who choose to participate, the benefits are obvious. They will get a job, meaningful work with decent pay and the opportunity to assist land and people they love. The training at these conservation jobs opens possibilities to fulfilling careers, preserving land and important knowledge.
Corps members might decide to remain at home, restoring and caring for tribal lands. They could become stewards of archaeological sites. They might pursue further education and join the growing number of Native academics. Meanwhile, the care of lands and cultural treasures will continue, with each successive youth corps making additional contributions.
As Haaland said at a news conference announcing the initiative, “Indigenous people are the original stewards of our country’s land and have a strong and abiding connection to the Earth, and have learned from many generations how to care for the land and sustain our communities.”
The original stewards have work to do, and with the Indian Youth Service Corps, they can begin those efforts early, gaining skills and knowledge that will last a lifetime.