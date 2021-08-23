The day after Santa Fe Indian Market is one when people exhale a sigh of relief. The summer season, with tourists and crowds, is more or less at an end.
Labor Day might be the official end of summer, but the day after Indian Market weekend — the pinnacle of Santa Fe’s summer season — is when everyone starts to relax. Soon, the town will be back in the hands of full-time residents, less traffic will pack the streets and downtown will once more be its sleepy self.
This year, especially, with worries about the coronavirus pandemic, tension around the market was higher than usual.
With a sizable portion of people refusing vaccinations, any large gathering contains the potential to spread COVID-19, especially the more contagious delta variant. Symptoms take two days to two weeks to show up, so it won’t be clear right away whether the weekend offered fertile ground for the coronavirus to spread.
Fortunately, many visitors on the Plaza wore their masks, stayed respectful distances apart and made sure Native artists had plenty of space. There were similar behaviors at other events in the area — people were out and enjoying the scene, but most were taking care. Not everyone, but many. Friends still greeted friends with hugs — or for the cautious, fist bumps — and reunions were all the sweeter because in-person Indian Market skipped a year in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Crowds were down — thankfully — and fewer artists were on the Plaza to allow for plenty of distancing.
Limiting participation was a difficult decision for the market organizer, Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, but a necessary one considering the pandemic. That decision spurred the expansion of the Free Indian Market — held entirely outdoors at Federal Park — and the creation of the Pathways Native Arts Festival at Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder. Museums had their own shows and exhibits, too.
SWAIA Executive Director Kim Peone wisely welcomed all the new shows for what they were — an expansion of opportunity for Native artists.
However, having people buy tickets to get on the Plaza did not work out so well. Many people bypassed the ticket takers, and the orange tape did not really block off access to the Plaza. Tickets might have been necessary during a pandemic, but a lesson from the 99th Santa Fe Indian Market is that it’s almost impossible to sell tickets to access a public space. That innovation is not one market organizers should keep.
Still, the organization needs money to put on the market, and ticket sales definitely help to bring in needed dollars.
In 2022, we can hope the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market celebration will be conducted without COVID-19 hanging over the event. Hopefully, the market can grow once more — perhaps not so large as before, but back to filling up the Plaza and having booths lining both sides of the streets. It is the largest Native arts festival in the world, after all.
And the other markets will remain, adding variety and excellence to the biggest weekend in Santa Fe. What matters is this: Native arts and artists are flourishing, and along with them, the markets, galleries, museums and people showcasing this original work. That includes Santa Fe, the city proud to be the center of the Native arts world each August.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.