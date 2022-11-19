Gerrymandering districts for political gain is frowned upon widely — unless, of course, it is your party that’s in power. Then, too often, the end justifies the means.

Gerrymandering to preserve power and incumbency is popular because it works. Just look at the House of Representatives after the midterm elections, where Florida’s Ron DeSantis-led redistricting boosted the GOP margin by four seats. So partisan were the DeSantis maps, even Republicans in the Florida Legislature resisted before the governor pushed them through.

Considering the narrow margin by which Republicans have retaken the House — not all races are decided, but the GOP has reached the 218 threshold for majority — the four additional Florida seats are proving crucial to victory.

Popular in the Community