A disconnect exists among lawmakers, state education bureaucrats and educators on the ground — that’s obvious.
All say improving the education of New Mexico children is essential. But there's a lack of consensus on how to get there.
The most recent example is watching school districts across the state generally reject the idea of adding extra school days on the 2022-23 school year, despite additional state funding to extend learning time.
Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus put it this way: “After nearly two years of disrupted learning caused by the pandemic, I think everyone with a stake in education now realizes the best tool for that purpose is time — specifically, time children spend with dedicated, highly educated classroom teachers.”
Trouble is, everyone doesn’t think that.
After two years of pandemic learning, education faces this reality: teachers are exhausted, kids are weary and even parents aren’t necessarily crazy about more class time for their children.
Yet, and here Steinhaus is right, children need extra attention so they catch up with lessons lost when the internet crashed, or they were home without access to Wi-Fi, or their substitute couldn’t convey crucial material.
We hope state bureaucrats listen to educators in the schools. From the governor to legislators to Public Education Department officials, the state needs to be open to innovation that starts in classrooms, as opposed to continuing to dictate what needs to happen.
It's a troubling phenomena of the past 20 years: Education and education policies have been driven not by kids, teachers, parents, school boards or even good sense, but by poll-conscious governors and their opponents, who claim to know better but really don't.
A program we supported, K-5 Plus, did not reach its potential because of too-stringent rules. The idea that classroom teachers wanted to tack on days of work in the summer flopped. Many did not want additional work in the summer, and rules of the program limited who else could teach. Districts declined to participate, and K-5 Plus fell short of its promise.
The focus now is on extending learning time, with more than half the state’s districts and 74 charter schools participating this school year.
That includes the Santa Fe Public Schools, which will be asking staff members and families their ideas about remaining in the district’s Extended Learning Time Program next year. K-5 Plus is off the table in Santa Fe. The choice is 10 more days of school or nothing.
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez is right to consider how best to reach the universal goal — better outcomes for children.
Ten more days at school with a tired teacher is less than optimum. Ten days — maybe five at the beginning of the year and five at the end — of enrichment programs or short camps dedicated to reading or science or the arts, could deliver results without adding to the heavy burden classroom teachers face.
The highly trained, educated classroom teachers — so essential to education — are saying even the prospect of a 3 percent raise for participation isn’t enough. It's time to look for other solutions or lose the opportunity to, as Chavez says, "move the academic needle" for children.
Right now, money is available to fund learning — whether through federal pandemic dollars or state allocations to meet requirements of the Yazzie-Martinez lawsuit. The time to invest it is now. But those dollars could be wasted without a broader buy-in at the local level. The goal is clear. Getting there, however, will require flexibility and innovation.
For now, that makes sense. But in the long run, this much is certain: kids need more time on task within the current schedule or a vastly different calendar that alters the traditional (and antiquated) August-to-May paradigm. Perhaps the compromise, in lieu of agreement on how to do the right thing — and more time is the right thing — is to adjust the school schedule so 10 weeks of vacation doesn't add up to learning loss.
The state's students can't afford any more disconnects.
