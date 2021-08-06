Incivility has become too common in our modern world, aided by the anonymity of social media and various disputes of modern life.
The pandemic of recent months, with disagreements over masks and vaccines, has heightened tensions already raw because of the great divisions in the country. The rudeness ranges from how people speak of one another to out-and-out potential violence.
On the radio last week, a Republican Party official made inexcusable remarks about the people of Española on a conservative radio station. Taylor Locker, the state party's vice chairman for the 1st Congressional District, immediately got the boot — a deserved and swift punishment from the Republican Party of New Mexico’s executive committee.
We won’t repeat the remarks — Española gets too much grief as it is, from Republicans, Democrats and yes, its Santa Fe neighbors.
It’s a scrappy community with residents who rightly are proud of their culture, history and ability to thrive despite challenging conditions. New Mexico would be a lesser place without the grit and determination of the people of Española.
Ugly words on the radio, though, are just one example of recent incivility. This unpleasantness right here at home, not from talking heads on television or protesters at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The nasty protests — this time over masks and vaccinations in schools — are spreading to New Mexico. It’s not enough for people to express their disagreement, they have to yell and scream and create objectionable signs that compare wearing a mask in school to horrific war crimes of the 20th century. The world is out of balance.
Much of the protest noise is simply that — noise. Folks may stand on the corner and yell about masks and vaccines, but it’s simple enough to drive by and ignore them. What is appalling is how this discord is invading our public arena in meetings where we are supposed to gather and find solutions in a civil, respectful manner.
The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education meeting last week is troubling, even dangerous. At the first board meeting that allowed in-person comments since COVID-19 safety measures were implemented, the crowd was hard to contain — and that’s worrisome given the many contentious issues our city councils, school boards and legislatures have to discuss.
Eventually board Vice President Lorenzo Garcia ended the meeting early — commenters had failed to restrain themselves, becoming disruptive.
As bad as it was, the APS meeting was somewhat calm compared to meetings in other states where the mask mandate opponents have become unhinged. But loud heckling of people with different perspectives and insults aimed at board members is not what we want to see in New Mexico.
Rudeness is an obstacle to finding solutions. Whether at a Black Lives Matter protest, in a campaign speech, a radio interview or giving comments at a school board meeting, individuals must tone down the rhetoric.
If meetings remain disruptive, all public comment might have to be given in writing or remotely — elected officials shouldn’t have to be put in danger to hear people’s opinions. Political operatives should remember not to insult potential voters. And, yes, even the governor — tempting as it can be — should avoid describing a noisy crowd as “lizard people,” as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham did earlier this summer. We can be better. We must be better. Right?
