To all drivers who complain about potholes and the damage they cause cars, the nation of Wales is experimenting with a unique solution.
It’s one with potential to reduce landfill trash. That’s always a plus in an era when humanity is seeking to reuse more and waste less.
Here’s what is happening: The A487 between Cardigan to Aberystwyth has been resurfaced using more than 107,000 used diapers. That’s right. Diapers.
The 1.4-mile stretch is part of a sustainability initiative that seeks to find a way to repurpose the billions of dirty diapers disposed of yearly in the United Kingdom. There, the diapers are known as “nappies.” The project is run by baby business Pura and recycling experts NappiCycle.
In the U.K., some 3 billion diapers are dumped yearly — 400,000 tons that end up in landfills. It’s obvious the world is better off if those diapers aren’t tossed away. And, yes, many people use cloth diapers; but in a world where water is scarce, that’s not always a greener option.
NappiCycle takes used diapers and cleans them, separating plastics and cellulose fibers for re-use. The process uses 100 percent of the messy diapers down to the urine. Nothing goes to the landfill.
Currently, the initiative is being tried in Wales, with the project directors hoping to take it across the United Kingdom. The city of Bristol is next for the experiment.
Wales and the United Kingdom aren’t the only places experimenting with better ways to dispose of diapers, either. These trials are important, considering diapers take hundreds of years to decompose in landfills and inventors have yet to come up with an eco-friendly nappy.
Researchers at Chung Hua University in Taiwan have invented a machine that can turn 220 pounds of dirty diapers into clean, raw materials in an hour. Once initial tests are finished, the scientists are planning to build a plant powerful enough to recycle 10 tons of used diapers in a day.
Using various parts of the diapers, the recycled materials can be made into such products as carboard boxes, paper products, new diapers or absorbent pet pads.
In the United States, it’s estimated 18 to 20 billion disposable diapers end up in landfills every year. The solid waste from diapers can find its way into the environment, and landfills themselves are a source of methane and other toxic gases into the air. But, as Wales is showing, there can be alternatives.
One key takeaway from the experiment in Wales is that local governments are helping pay for it — but only because the national government requires broad recycling efforts across the nation. Burning or dumping nappies is still cheaper than recycling, but authorities recycle diapers because it helps them meet recycling goals set in statute. If they don’t measure up, the cities and towns pay steep fines.
Other Welsh towns help meet recycling goals by limiting trash pickup to once a month. That was unpopular, but residents in affected towns adjusted. Weekly recycling and food waste collections continue — as a result, some 70 percent of food waste is recycled.
And now, diapers are being used to pave roads, creating a path to a more sustainable way of life — healthier for people and the planet.
