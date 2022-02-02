Ben Ray Luján is a United States senator, yes.
But to many, he remains first and foremost, Ben Ray, a neighbor and friend. Learning that a stroke has left Luján hospitalized and recovering from surgery is shocking. We wish him a full recovery and speedy healing.
Prayers for his swift recovery are not coming just from New Mexico. In a United States Senate that is split 50-50, every vote counts. When news of Luján's stroke broke yesterday, the national focus was on how soon the senator would recover. A Supreme Court confirmation will be taking place soon, and Democrats want every one of their senators in place.
Such is reality in a divided United States.
Closer to home, the concern for Luján's health is more personal. We watched him grow up.
From Nambé, Luján attended schools in Pojoaque, graduated from New Mexico Highlands University and still works on the family farm with his mother, Carmen, despite his political accomplishments. He’s also one of the few (if not the only) members of Congress to be a former blackjack dealer.
In Congress, Luján has brought an intense work ethic, learned not just through farm chores, but by watching both his parents. His mom was a school administrator, and his father was an ironworker at Los Alamos National Laboratory. From the family, the senator also learned a love of politics.
The younger Luján assisted his dad, former New Mexico House Speaker Ben Luján on campaigns, watching him work his way to the top. Those lessons helped Luján run for — and win — seats on the state Public Regulation Commission and the U.S. House of Representatives.
In the House, he rose to the position of Assistant House Democratic Leader, becoming the highest-ranking Hispanic in Congress before deciding to run for the Senate. In 2014 he was selected to serve as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, leading the Democrats to win a House majority in 2018.
Despite his relative youth, 49, Luján now has a different battle to wage.
According to his office, last week the senator felt dizziness and fatigue. He went to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe and was transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation. There, Luján was found to have suffered a stroke in his cerebellum, affecting his balance. He subsequently underwent surgery to ease swelling.
He remains in the hospital, and his staff's statement said he is expected to make a complete recovery.
At this moment, we trust the senator is resting comfortably and concentrating on getting well. The business of the country, while important, can wait.
Yet it’s also a reality that in a Senate split 50-50, the absence of one Democratic senator underscores how important every vote can be. Though Republican senators Mitt Romney and John Hoeven are dealing with COVID this week, it's the next few weeks and months that will be critical, as President Joe Biden's nomination to the Supreme Court begins to take shape.
This balancing act is why it is essential for Luján to rest and recover. He is needed in Washington. Right now, Luján must turn his famous work ethic into a recovery ethic. Be well, senator.
