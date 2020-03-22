Volunteers keep Santa Fe running, and with so many people who live here at risk for contracting COVID-19 because of age or a compromised immune system, many people who normally would be out and about helping others are staying at home.
That leaves nonprofit agencies, especially those who help the vulnerable among us, needing additional assistance.
At the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, many faith and other groups come together to cook meals for the 90 or so people who eat at the shelter each night, and most of whom spend the night.
Many of those volunteers are over 60 or have an underlying condition such as diabetes that puts them at a higher risk of catching the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It’s not safe for them to be out, especially among a population itself at risk — people living on the streets.
That’s why a call went out for more volunteers, with the community response from people who don’t normally volunteer heartwarming. Younger and middle-aged adults not at work right now because of the pandemic are stepping up to help.
More support is needed from people who are healthy and able to help out at other nonprofits. At St. Elizabeth Shelter, staffers there have been running with interns and employees as volunteers have decided to stay home. They could use assistance. It’s important that workers who deal directly with those in need day in and day out don’t become so exhausted they are at greater risk of falling ill.
Other nonprofits need donations, with cash being a great way to help.
The Food Depot needs cash, but also volunteers to help hand out food or sort food purchases for delivery.
Drive-thru food distributions will be taking place, with the next one from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1200 Old Pecos Trail, in collaboration with Bag 'n Hand Food Pantry.
Check thefooddepot.org for more information about food distribution. The pantry is partnering with Feeding Santa Fe and Santa Fe Public Schools to keep serving people during this crisis.
The effort by The Food Depot is designed to make sure food gets directly to people. Many workers are losing their jobs as businesses close for the duration. Without a paycheck, buying food is going to be nearly impossible for many more people than usual — and we already have many in need, given that New Mexico is near the top for food insecurity in the country.
Quickly, the workers at The Food Depot are adapting to new conditions, as are other nonprofits that serve vulnerable populations in our city.
Kitchen Angels, which delivers food to shut-in seniors, told people on Facebook that it is keeping contact at a minimum; volunteer delivery drivers are picking up meals behind the building rather than going inside. We know elderly people who depend on those meals will be glad of the care this organization is taking.
The work of these nonprofits reminds us that in our city, individuals help each other by reaching out to people who are vulnerable, especially when times are challenging. For those unable to volunteer in person, financial help will be appreciated. These are tough times, hard times, and likely going to get more difficult. We can get through it together, one day at a time.
