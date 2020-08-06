One reason former first lady Michelle Obama remains popular is that she is approachable, someone who understands the struggles of ordinary people. A woman from the south side of Chicago who became an Ivy League-educated lawyer and married the greatest political talent of his generation, she never lost her ability to relate even as she led.
And now, in the midst of pandemic summer 2020, Mrs. Obama has spoken out loud what so many people are feeling.
We are depressed. We are tired. We worry about a country that cannot seem to get a handle on the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. We are befuddled that civil rights progress seems stalled and our nation is uneasy. We feel let down by the nation’s leadership and wonder if our children and grandchildren have any hope of achieving the American Dream. Make America great? We want to know if we can have an America that’s OK again.
Obama made her comments about her feelings and current events on her podcast, which debuted Wednesday on Spotify. Discussing mental health with former NPR anchor Michele Norris, Obama said she was dealing with low-level depression.
“I don’t think I’m unusual in that,” she said.
Saying it out loud, though, remains unusual, especially for someone as high profile as Obama.
“I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression,” she said. “Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.”
Yes, there is Trump-induced depression. Not as a political statement, but because it is painful to watch a president handle the challenges of the day so badly. Obama said the racial tension in the country is particularly troubling.
“I have to say, that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized or hurt or killed, or falsely accused of something, it is exhausting,” she said. “It has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life — in, in a while.”
That weight is heavy on all of us — and individually, we can take steps to feel more ourselves — but the national psyche will not improve until the direction of the country turns around.
That’s why voting in this election is so important.
For individuals, the advice to achieve well-being is basic. Eat well and exercise. Meditate. Take time to get outside (wearing a mask, of course) and soak up sunshine. Stay in touch with friends and family; video calls help, because we can see each other. Share whatever good fortune you have with others, whether donating money or time. Volunteering is a proven way to improve mental health. When we help others, we feel better.
Obama said that she is benefiting from routine — exercise, fresh air and a regular dinner time. She shuts off social media and turns off news for a break.
Those are smart strategies to cope, as is attempting a regular sleep routine, going to bed and waking up at the same time. People need to adopt these methods. We are not doing well right now.
In June, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported that 30 percent of adults in the United States were reporting symptoms that are consistent with depression or anxiety since the pandemic began. A Census Bureau survey confirmed those numbers, which are more than three times the rate from the first half of 2019.
“Low-grade” depression isn’t an official diagnosis — but psychologist Vaile Wright told USA Today it resembles subclinical depression, which “refers to a person who is experiencing depressive symptoms but does not meet the criteria for a depressive disorder.”
Recognizing the feeling and the symptoms — as Obama has done — can help people practice self-care to navigate the sadness of the moment. Human beings are resilient. We will survive. But right now, it’s OK to admit we feel lousy.
Just like Mrs. Obama.
