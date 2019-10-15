Yes, there is an election season taking place right now. Across New Mexico, voters will be deciding nonpartisan local election races come Nov. 5. Yet the contests are so quiet, many voters don’t even realize there is an election happening.
Close to home, voters will select the winners in races for the Santa Fe City Council, Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education and Santa Fe Community College Board of Governors. Two contested seats in Districts 2 and 4 are up for grabs in the council races, with the District 4 contest featuring ranked-choice voting because three candidates are running. Two other councilors and a municipal judge are unopposed. Three school board seats are being decided, with two contested and one unopposed, and there are two contested races among individuals who want to sit on the community college board.
All of this is happening Nov. 5 instead of in February or March, as in years past, because the Legislature decided to consolidate local elections. They often feature low turnout, and lawmakers wanted to focus attention on the second Tuesday in November.
Every year, people will vote that day, encouraging more voters to show up to decide what is happening in their communities. We believe that will happen — eventually — as the habit becomes ingrained. At this point, we just want citizens to understand that, yes, there is an election taking place. They should be excited, too, because as a group the candidates are smart, committed and ready to work for the good of the people.
What is exciting about this election, despite its low-key nature, is that it will feature same-day voter registration for the first time in New Mexico. That means a voter won’t miss being able to vote because of an arbitrary deadline. The process of same-day voter registration is being phased in, so voters will not be able to register at polling locations on Election Day proper this year. That will come later.
The same-day voter registration legislation, signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham earlier this year, means that New Mexico joined 17 other states and the District of Columbia committed to expanding ballot access. It doesn’t allow voters to switch parties, though. States with same-day voter registration have seen voter turnout increase by an average of 5 percent, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Because of the new law, someone who wants to vote in Santa Fe can walk up to the County Clerk’s Office, 102 Grant Ave., and register to vote — and then get a ballot and mark choices. No more missing out. A voter who has moved can update registration and vote in a new district, too. Same-day early registration is happening this election at the County Clerk’s Office only, according to clerk Geraldine Salazar.
This is another way for New Mexico to ensure that citizens have greater opportunity to vote, making democracy more participatory. The same-day voter registration legislation also expanded automated voter registration. All of this is in contrast to states where leaders seek to make it harder, rather than easier, for citizens to vote.
With ease of access to the ballot, there is no excuse for voters to stay home. They can vote right now at the County Clerk’s Office, using what is described as absentee in-person balloting during regular business hours Monday-Friday.
Starting Saturday, Oct. 19, through Saturday, Nov. 2, early voting opens up Tuesdays-Saturdays, either at the clerk’s office or other sites around Santa Fe County. (You can find hours and a site list at santafenm.gov/november_5_2019_-_regular_local_election or at the county clerk website, santafecounty nm.gov/clerk.) Voters also can ask for an absentee ballot to be mailed to them any time up until Nov. 1, although earlier is better. Call the County Clerk’s Office, 505-986-6280, if you prefer voting by mail.
Finally, voters can show up Tuesday, Nov. 5, to cast votes on Election Day at a number of voter convenience sites around the county. Voting in local elections is important, and now, it’s easier than ever.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.