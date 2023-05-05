In the summer, residents of Santa Fe and out-of-state visitors love to play in the Pecos Wilderness — it’s where families go to hike, fish, splash in the river, camp and otherwise commune with nature.
For the people who live in the different villages in the Pecos, our playground is their home.
It’s where they live, raise families, sit on the porch in retirement and otherwise spend their days. Whether they work growing food, run a business or commute to Santa Fe or Las Vegas, N.M., for jobs, their attachment to the land is fierce.
But all who visit and all who abide there still share a common goal: to preserve and protect the beauty and diversity of this place.
Over the years, the desire of humans to exploit natural resources has upset the balance of nature. It can be as easily fixed as too many campers leaving too much trash behind. Or, as in the case of past mining operations, the “trash” that remains can contaminate the soil and water, with poisons lingering decades after the work has stopped.
Today, the Upper Pecos Watershed is threatened by mining once more. We have written about potential mining claims and the subsequent Stop Tererro Mine movement.
To sum up: In 2019, Comexico LLC, a Colorado subsidiary of an Australian mining company, applied for permission to begin exploratory mining operations in the Santa Fe National Forest. Parent company New World Resources states on its webpage that it hopes to mine copper, gold and zinc at its Tererro VMS Project.
Four years and one pandemic later, the process of getting the mine approved — that’s not a given, of course — continues.
Neighbors of this proposed mine aren’t satisfied with simply protesting, writing members of Congress, lobbying the governor and otherwise drumming up support to stop the mine. Their position is simple and has remained unchanged: The watershed of the Pecos River is too fragile to support mining. From bitter experience, they know what happens when mining goes wrong. Snowmelt in 1991 sent heavy metals from an old mine into the Pecos River, killing 90,000 trout at the Lisboa Springs Fish Hatchery and another 10,000 in the river. Cleanup costs — paid for by taxpayers — were in the millions.
That’s why news of potential exploratory drilling for a new mine has prompted villagers, outdoor enthusiasts, tribal communities and other interested people to fight the mine. With just under two years left in the Biden presidency, they feel a sense of urgency. The next president might not care about preserving the magnificence of this wilderness.
That’s why members of the Stop Tererro Mine Coalition are trying a new route to block the mine. They want an administrative mineral withdrawal within the Upper Pecos Watershed. This tool temporarily limits certain activities on public land, including hard-rock mining or mineral or geothermal leasing. The withdrawals can be granted as a way of protecting water, cultural, ecological, scientific, scenic, historic and archaeological resources in the area — all of which are present in the Pecos.
Administrative withdrawals can be granted by the secretary of the Department of Interior — currently Deb Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo citizen from New Mexico. Not only is Haaland familiar with the Pecos Wilderness, it’s likely she understands its importance to tribal communities as well.
To kick off the process, anti-mine advocates are gathering support from members of the congressional delegation, and starting this week, visiting local governments to get their backing. On Tuesday, the Stop Tererro Mine Coalition will be at the San Miguel County Commission asking for a resolution in support of administrative withdrawal.
However, such a withdrawal is only a temporary fix in the battle to prevent mining from taking hold once more. A more permanent solution is this: Pass long-overdue mining reforms in Congress.
It’s way past time for the nation to amend its antiquated federal mining law, passed in 1872 when Ulysses Grant was president. Currently, companies — unlike the process for the oil and gas industry — don’t have to secure leases from the federal government or pay royalties to develop minerals. The land belongs to the public, but mining doesn’t fill public coffers and, too often, taxpayers pay for the messes mines leave behind. The current law benefits the mining industry, not citizens of the country.
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is one of several members of Congress working on updating the 1872 law, including adding the first royalty on hard-rock mines and impose new environmental requirements. With a slim majority of Democrats in the Senate — including interest from moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat — mining law reform must be pursued.
But even with a stronger mining law, some areas are too precious for mineral exploitation. The Pecos Wilderness is one of those places.