In the summer, residents of Santa Fe and out-of-state visitors love to play in the Pecos Wilderness — it’s where families go to hike, fish, splash in the river, camp and otherwise commune with nature.

For the people who live in the different villages in the Pecos, our playground is their home.

It’s where they live, raise families, sit on the porch in retirement and otherwise spend their days. Whether they work growing food, run a business or commute to Santa Fe or Las Vegas, N.M., for jobs, their attachment to the land is fierce.

Recommended for you