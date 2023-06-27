Santa Fe has been having a June to remember, with celebrations and processions that showed off our town in all of its diversity.

On June 19, Roman Catholics processed downtown, taking Our Lady of Peace from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi to Rosario Chapel for the annual novena Masses in her honor. That same afternoon, Juneteenth was celebrated with music and speeches on the bandstand, with hundreds turning out to commemorate freedom and liberty.

Throughout June, the city also has been marking Pride Month, recognizing the LGBTQ+ community and celebrating its contributions.

Recommended for you