Santa Fe has been having a June to remember, with celebrations and processions that showed off our town in all of its diversity.
On June 19, Roman Catholics processed downtown, taking Our Lady of Peace from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi to Rosario Chapel for the annual novena Masses in her honor. That same afternoon, Juneteenth was celebrated with music and speeches on the bandstand, with hundreds turning out to commemorate freedom and liberty.
Throughout June, the city also has been marking Pride Month, recognizing the LGBTQ+ community and celebrating its contributions.
On Saturday, the community came together for Pride on the Plaza; on Sunday, the procession returned Our Lady to the cathedral basilica, with people singing and praying as they marched through town.
A number of our neighbors attended both the Pride event and took part in the novena Masses. That’s just the Santa Fe way.
The city is a place where many voices and visions coexist. Not always peacefully, but often with mutual respect and acceptance — or at the very least, a willingness to listen and improve relationships.
That’s why graffiti vandalism at the Plaza, where a temporary progressive pride flag was placed before the bandstand in honor of the monthlong celebrations, is so disappointing. The symbol was defaced, with the vandal drawing a cross over the image with the words, “Jesus Saves.”
On one hand, it might be easy to shrug. Vandalism, while ugly and stupid, is not a physical act of aggression. But hate is incremental, starting with one act that begets two, then four, then one too many. One too tragic.
That’s why it’s never too early to point out the problems before they spark something more sinister, and yes, tragic.
Kevin Bowen, executive director of the Human Rights Alliance in Santa Fe, got it exactly right: “Not less than two days after the largest Pride celebration in Santa Fe’s history do we have to witness such an unfortunate act of disrespect against the community. The implication that the LGBTQIA+ community somehow needs saving by Jesus, God or whoever one worships is actually the antithesis of those teachings.”
Jesus’ message was one of kindness and love, not hate. He sat down to eat with tax collectors, the poor, the misfits, welcoming all to his table. And he never once, during his ministry, took time to preach against gay people.
In his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus talks about the people who are blessed — among them the poor in spirit, the meek, the peacemakers, the justice seekers, mourners, those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, the pure of heart and those who show mercy.
Vandalism is hardly merciful, especially when the group being attacked has been discriminated against so cruelly over the years.
The vandalism on the Plaza comes as lawmakers are attempting to pass hateful laws against gay and transgender individuals in states across the U.S. So far in 2023, the Human Rights Campaign has tracked more than 520 anti-LGBTQ+ bills had been introduced in state legislatures — everything from laws to ban gender affirming care for transgender youth to statutes banning drag performances. Thankfully, New Mexico is not among those places. Yet we are not immune.
The latest FBI data available for 2021 shows bias-related crimes rose to nearly 11,000 incidents, up from 8,000 the year before. For crimes against the LGBTQ+ community, the increase was 70%.
In 2023, Santa Fe will be included in these statistics. Defacing the progressive pride flag is vandalism, but also a hate crime. There must be no place for such crimes in our city.
In Santa Fe, we will process through the streets in prayer. We will dance with abandon. We will shout out loud for liberty and for pride. But we will not tolerate hate.