Credit Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza with a thoughtful response to the state’s new Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act.
The law would allow a person to ask law enforcement to request a court order to temporarily confiscate weapons from a person who poses a risk to self or the community. As the sheriff, Mendoza will be someone that petitioners seek out in the process laid out in Senate Bill 5, perhaps the most controversial legislation passed in 2020 session of the Legislature. It takes effect May 20.
Many New Mexico sheriffs say they believe the law violates Second Amendment constitutional protections. As a result, they have said they will not enforce the law.
Here’s what Mendoza said instead: “I don’t just get to pick and choose which laws I’m going to enforce and which I’m not going to enforce.”
The Santa Fe sheriff understands that if the law does have constitutional issues, someone will sue and a judge will issue a ruling to either uphold or strike down the law. Because the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — as interpreted by the Supreme Court, anyway — enshrines a personal right to bear arms, there are always questions about any laws that seek to restrict access to weapons.
The nation’s top court has said there can be a balance between an individual right and public safety, which is the line these so-called red-flag laws seek to straddle.
A family concerned about a depressed relative’s safety can seek to have guns taken away to reduce the risk of suicide. Women splitting from potentially violent partners can seek to have guns taken away so they don’t fear for their safety. Then there is the worry of a mass shooter — someone who has signaled the intention to cause widespread harm — but through intervention, can be prevented.
What still will have to be determined is whether the law as written contains adequate due process for the person who owns the guns.
A person who wants to set a red-flag motion in order must sign an affidavit making the case for removing weapons. The affidavit will include such items as the gun owner’s name; a description of the relationship between the person requesting the order and the gun owner; as well as the location, number and types of weapons in the gun owner’s possession. An affidavit also should include information about lawsuits, restraining orders or other legal actions between the parties.
At that point, the officer of the law can file a petition with a court seeking the protection order; the judge decides whether to issue a temporary order, which would require the gun owner to hand over firearms to law enforcement within 48 hours. A temporary court hearing is required within 10 days of the temporary order to see whether it should be extended — and it’s this period that concerns critics of the law.
The sheriff himself worries about that: “What is due process and when should you have it?”
And that’s what a court will decide — something Mendoza understands and many of his fellow sheriffs are missing. In fact, sheriffs who refuse to enforce state laws are violating their oaths of office. They are not the interpreters of constitutional law.
Some critics say refusing to enforce gun laws is the equivalent of local cities declining to turn in immigrants here illegally. To them, we point out that letting the federal government carry out its responsibilities — enforcing immigration laws — without local cooperation is hardly the same as refusing to carry out legally enacted state laws.
Our system is simple. Legislators pass laws, the executive signs them and then those laws are enacted. If something in a law is questioned, then parties with standing go to court.
To date, extreme risk protection orders are in place in 17 states — New Mexico will be the 18th — and the District of Columbia. Courts in Indiana, Connecticut and Florida so far have held such laws do not violate the Constitution.
That is hardly the last word, of course. In the meantime, Santa Fe County’s sheriff understands his responsibility under the law as written. For that, he deserves our appreciation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.