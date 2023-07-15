The concept of school choice is one most people support — parents have the right to seek the best education for their children, especially if traditional schooling is not working.
Yet, as we are seeing right now in Santa Fe, choice has consequences.
A state that approves almost every charter school, regardless of whether the proposal is sound, ends up — like New Mexico — with more schools than it can oversee.
And in the push for charters, an almost predictable cascade effect occurs. When traditional schools lose enrollment, teachers often lose motivated students — the bright stars whose excitement about learning raises the bar for entire classrooms. With their departure, districts lose essential dollars, prompting school boards and administrators to cut programs and services and eventually, close schools.
All in the name of “choice.”
That choice comes at a cost, however, one few are willing to calculate.
But you can be sure of this: Taxpayers are footing the bill for the diversion of dollars from traditional public schools to charters.
Charter schools can set their own salaries, which means teachers and administrators who are doing the same — or less — work than their public school counterparts can make more money than at a traditional operation. A charter school needs a suitable building, which taxpayers fund; new schools are being built while nearby traditional schools are half-empty.
And nowhere, in all of this, does anyone look at the whole to see what is working and what is not. It is similar to the old way of building a home, one many New Mexicans know. As money flows in, owners add one room at a time, with little rhyme or reason. In the end, their descendants are left with an ungainly structure that doesn’t work well.
That’s what is happening to our school system in New Mexico.
Currently, the state Public Education Commission approves charter after charter, evidently unwilling to consider the whole system. Those are state-chartered schools, while other charters are tied to their districts. Around 100 charters exist in New Mexico, and there seems to be no end in sight.
Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, sponsored Senate Bill 422 during the last legislative session. It would have prohibited charter schools from opening in any district where at least 10% of students already are enrolled in charters. That includes Santa Fe, where some 24.8% of public school students attend charters.
That percentage could increase if the Public Education Commission approves — as it almost always does — an application for the Explore Academy-Santa Fe next month. This charter promises to allow students to select the “flavor” through which they will learn key educational concepts. It would bring the framework used nationwide to Santa Fe, the first time a charter school here would not be purely local.
In deciding approval, it appears the education commissioners will not consider the effect on the local districts — in this case, the thousands of students attending Santa Fe Public Schools.
Former Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education member and current commissioner Steve Carrillo pushed back against Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez’s concerns the new school replicates existing district offerings — charter schools are supposed to offer something different — and that decreased enrollment will make it harder for the district to serve its students.
Santa Fe, like all New Mexico districts, operates under the strictures of the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit that directs spending and programs to serve low-income, Native, English-language learner and disabled students. Those students, a judge ruled, had not been provided an adequate education in New Mexico. It’s fair to say Santa Fe needs all the resources it can gather. The district has more than 3,500 English-language learners enrolled, and around 70% of students qualify for free and reduced lunch; some 2,700 children are identified as special education students.
For Carrillo, that’s beside the point. He blasted the superintendent: “The argument of taking resources from a district and [giving them] to a charter has become the most B.S., overused argument that there is. These are all our kids. These are all our schools.”
What’s troubling in Carrillo’s argument is this: When the charter movement caught fire in New Mexico, fanned by politicians using education to gain the upper hand on a wedge issue, its proponents promised their best practices would be offered to the traditional system. The evidence of that happening is hard to find — in part because traditional systems are slow to adjust, but also because some charters know it’s not in their best interest to share a secret sauce, if in fact one exists.
So we’re left with this reality: Yes, these are all our kids. These are all our schools. However, by continuing to grant charter after charter, the state is weakening one heavily scrutinized system without fully examining the worth of another. If 24.8% of children in Santa Fe attend charters, that leaves two-thirds in traditional public schools and a much smaller percentage whose parents pay private school tuition. In the rush to offer “choice,” a vast majority of students could be forgotten.